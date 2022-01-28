Because of TikTok, the family travels to North Carolina thinking it’s Switzerland | Video

The desire to see snowy landscapes, combined with ignorance and enthusiasm to believe in the contents of social networks without checking them, brought with it the ridicule of an entire family who thought they were traveling to Swiss being inside United State.

woman by name Olivia Garcia who lives in FloridaShe, with all her desire, wanted to see a snowy landscape, because her mother-in-law (mother-in-law) did not know the mountains and wanted to see snow, so they immediately got down to work and sat behind the wheel to go out to the highway.

On the way, they opened a video on Tiktok, to be guided in the transportation and check the possible path to get to the nearest place where they can see the snowy landscape, and find a very “beautiful” video in which a beautiful landscape was shown, so they did not hesitate to follow the instructions to get to that place.

The strange thing about the video is that the narrator (who they will learn about later, he never went to Gastonia), indicated that the snowy scene they were heading to was Swiss AlpsIt was located in a town called Gastonia, in North Carolina in state Charlotte.

when they arrived at the site (About 4,500 km from the Alps in Europe), they realized that there was neither snow nor mountains, and much less so they were in Switzerland.

“Swiss Alps” according to user Olivia Garcia (Photo: Tiktok)

Ask not to believe everything that comes from the Internet

video creator (Zachary Casey) who lives in Durham, North Carolina, admitted that he spends time rating places in his videos, in one of which he called Gastonia a joke, as well as the fact that he had never been to this place before in his life, without ever imagining that his video It would call into question the sanity of an entire family.

The scene concerned on the assumptions Swiss AlpsIt’s a picture he calls Gastonia, when in fact it’s a picture Swiss, and acknowledges in the same image that it does not use the “green screen” to simulate.

The amazing thing is that the family did not realize it, which is also more incredible because among the tagged photos one immediately realizes that the location of the place where the young man is is not real, however, he ends up commenting on the sites are not real and that people You should not believe everything you see on the Internet.

And from family, well…let’s hope they at least get to a place where they find a little bit of snow, and as an experience they share with us on their journey through iInternet.

Read on:

BTS: Jin defeats Teletubbies and performs the Super Tuna Challenge

Eugenio Derbez introduces his children; And Epictox?: Video

Ribeldi: This is how Andrea Chaparro responded to criticism for his ‘too skinny appearance’ | Video