Australian Open Women’s Final – After losing just 21 games, is the 44-year wait over? – Sports

No national has won the Australian Open since 1978. Ashleigh Barty still needs a win to end this dry spell.

Morbid tennis fans in Melbourne are thirsting for the drought to finally end: since 1978 and Chris O’Neill there has been no victory at the Australian Open in singles, since 1980 (Wendy Turnbull) no Australian has been in the final. . The wait is longer for men: Mark Edmondson took the trophy in 1976, but Lleyton Hewitt reached the final in 2005.

But now it seems that the end of the unpleasant series is imminent. With local champion Ashleigh Barty (WTA 1), the tournament favorite is just one win away from the title. Before the final duel with Daniel Collins (WTA 30), Barty downplayed the enormous importance: “I will go out, accept the situation, smile and do my best. What happens will happen.”

Very dominant fast die Williams Sisters

So far, the 25-year-old has been fantastic at Melbourne Park, dominating her opponents nearly as much as she wants. This is supported – among other interesting facts – by the following numbers:

4: too much direct duel Barty and Collins have so far denied. The Australian won 3 times, but the last duel went to Collins in two sets. It was early 2021 and in Adelaide, Australia of all places.

20: I had to go all the way to the final Barty is not the top 20 single player Get out of the way. Jessica Pegula is ranked 21 as the highest opponent in the ranking. Collins prevailed against Iga Swiatek (WTA 9).

just straight Total so far. Only Serena Williams (16 at the 2013 US Open) and her sister Venus (20 at Wimbledon 2009) have lost fewer matches before reaching the final of a major event of the millennium. 35: The fact that she is 12cm shorter than Collins didn’t stop the 1.66m Barty from serving better. How far can you reach 35 axes While her opponent in the final on Saturday won only 24. On the other hand, Collins has already committed 28 double faults, only Arina Sabalenka (56 in 4 matches!) Served less accurately.

It remains to be seen how severe the disadvantages of Collins’ shorter rest periods are. Your match plan will also be against Barty: attack your serve with aggressive tennis power. I hope her compatriot Madison Keys is not right about the Australian. After the semi-finals, she said, “You have a game plan in your head, but Barty reacts very well to everything.”