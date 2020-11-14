Week 8 of the Premier League football and its predictions: Who is the team anyway?

In a year where everything is possible in the SEC and College Football as a whole, quarterback turmoil seems to me to be a big problem for many programs across the country even though the SEC is not immune to chaos.

In honor of the late Alex Trebeek Danger! Fame, I definitely wanted to give my articles this week a game show atmosphere. More on that in a moment.

First, I would like to pay my respects to British forward coach John Schlerman, who bravely fought cancer in Stage 4 before it fell to the dreadful disease on Thursday. Schlarman was the architect of the “Great Blue Wall” who helped bring about the renaissance in Kentucky football today. Schlärmann taught his youth to be warriors and lived the same example. We will miss him very much. Prayer to his family.

After that, I hate that the coronavirus pandemic is spreading in the country now. With the number of cases skyrocketing almost daily, it was sure to affect college football, and it really happened. A number of games have been postponed this week, four in the SEC. It is a terrible situation for our country. Pray for a treatment or a vaccine soon.

Last week, Backwoods Swami scored a respectable 3-1 goal in a short week, winning in Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and losing Georgia. For the year, Swami is 26-14 (65% win rate).

This week’s schedule promises to be an interesting week in many ways, especially in the center. Two of the three matches scheduled this week have some sort of argument over the middle.

In honor of my second favorite game program Whose streak is this anyway ?, I chose to play the game with you readers which team anyway? Once again, come play, it’s fun for the whole family.

Vanderbilt in Kentucky

For the cats, who are coming in for a farewell week, this game is an opportunity for the UK to gain some momentum in the second half of the season. It also represents an opportunity for either of them Terry Wilson or Joy Gatwood To establish themselves as the QB1 on Wildcat’s depth chart. As of this writing, both are Wilson And the Gatwood It’s listed as the beginning, so it will be interesting to those who take the opening shots. But for the cats to succeed, they must re-establish a running game that has been so good for the UK. Cats have to feed Chris Rodriguez with the ball 20 times as well as the cats to open up Vandy’s defense enough to make some throws on the court. Combine this with Wildcat’s strong defense and you’ll have a chance to win number three on Saturday.

As for the Commodore, they come to Lexington without a season win, but don’t be fooled; This team will compete for sixty minutes. Real new player Ken Sears has moments of success but will also throw interceptions at the wrong time. Defense, which is usually a staple under coach Derek Mason, suffers, especially against the pass. It’s definitely not the best seasons in Nashville.

The opening line of the game cats is my favorite 17 points. I think this is accurate, but I am not expecting an offensive explosion. Cats have a lot of weapons and are very brave in defending Vande. I’m looking for cats to catch a third place win, but kinda close.

Prediction- Cats 24, Fandy 7.

Arkansas 6, Florida

This may be the only game featuring two of Gators’ firmly entrenched signal connectors. Kyle Trask And Arkansas Felipe Franks (Florida relocation). The Gators came to this by taking control of Georgia in Jacksonville, solidly establishing them as a favorite of SEC East the Rest of the Way. Heisman Filter Kyle Trask spent another huge day in the air but lost his star the tight, Kyle Bates, To a concussion during the match.

Granted, the Gators have a bunch of their receivers to go up and produce. The story of the game was how the Florida defense stepped up dramatically and emphasized Georgia’s attack.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, coach Sam Pittman is unable to train on Saturday due to infection with the COVID-19 virus. It would be a huge loss for pigs. Bateman led the return of the Arkansas program to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Former Missouri coach Barry Odom will likely be the interim coach this week, so there will be a level of comfort for Hogs.

If the Hogs can clear the Gators team off the field and control the ball in attack, they will have a chance to overcome the frustration. However, I don’t see it. Looking for Team Gators comfortably wins the scoreboard but not without a fight from the Razorbacks.

Prediction – Gators 45, Hogs 20

South Carolina in Be a miss

The seat of the hottest coaches in the SEC belongs to Carolina coach Will Muschamp. Gamecocks are coming out of the bottleneck 48-3 into Texas A&M as the USC was well below the competition. It is only a matter of time before change takes place in Colombia. The first change that needs to happen is in the middle, where Colin Hill Struggling hard. Looking for SC to return to it Ryan Helensky Or maybe give Luke Doughty Very quick opportunity on Saturday.

The rebels do whatever they want. He scores a lot of points and hopes the defense gets enough stops to win the game. If you’re an offensive connoisseur, you should like what Team Rebs does with soccer, a combination of haste and passing that is arguably one of SEC’s top three offenses. However, this defense is not a work of art.

I’ll leave this here. Ole Miss lost 24 points to Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt.

I don’t think Gamecocks can score enough points to outwit the Rebels, but I do think Ole Miss’s defense will give enough points to the USC to keep them in the game. In another high-score case, I’ll go Renegade.

Prediction – Ole Miss 52, Carolina 28