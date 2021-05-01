Munich ATP Tournament: Zverev’s exit, Struve’s final hopes for DTB

Davis Cup player from Warstein, seeded fourth, defeated Serbian Philippe Krajinovic in three sets. After exactly three hours and an asymmetric playing path, Struve was the winner after 6: 4, 4: 6, 7: 6 (7: 3). The 31-year-old moves to the semi-finals for the second time after 2014 in Munich, where he could have met Alexander Zverev. You must compete against the qualifiers Ilya Iwashka.

Bad bankruptcy for Zverev, no German-German semi-finals

But the Germany number one was disappointed with numerous minor errors. Iwaschka, only ranked 107th in the world ranking, stayed in the match the whole time, performed well and played bravely. On the other hand, Zverev quarreled with himself and his game, repeatedly arguing with his father in the third row of the district court stands. After three of his fourteen double faults and the resulting break to 3: 5, he left the place after a total of 2:33 hours with 7: 6 (7: 5), 5: 7, 3: 6 as the loser.

“This is a game I can never lose,” Zverev complained afterwards. “I am sad and disappointed.” Above all, the serve, barely training due to elbow problems, had let him down: “At some point I lost my movement and no longer knew how to get the ball to the field,” world number six complained.

After the biggest victory of his career, Iwashaka surprisingly stands in the way of Struve’s dream of reaching the finals and thus winning the first tournament.

Struve with fighting spirit in the semifinals

Struve, who is nearly two meters tall, was rewarded for his fighting spirit in the match against Krajinovi تمامًا, just like the day before in a three-set win over compatriot Dominic Kupfer. In the deciding round, Struve fell twice after losing service before keeping his temper in the tiebreak unlike his opponent. On the third point of the Struve match, Kraginovi made a double foul.

It was a crazy match, ”said Struve. World number 44. He is now aiming to achieve his first ATP Tour title in the clay court tournament awarded 481,270 euros at the MTTC Iphitos facility. “I really want to win the tournament, no matter where,” Struff said after winning the second round over Kupffer. Struff will contest the semi-final matches against Fatih Zverev Ilya Iwaschka on Saturday (live from 1.30pm at BR24 Sport).