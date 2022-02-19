UK warns of many deaths if Russia attacks Ukraine

United kingdom.- British Ministry of Defense On Thursday, he warned in a video posted on social media that ‘Lots of civilians will die’ Yes Russia start Invasion of Ukraine.

“Defense intelligence indicates that (Russian President Vladimir) put it in He will be willing to take thousands of victims to achieve what he wants,” he said, referring to the “shutdown” sound in the British ministry video, which explains in an educational tone his vision of the conflict.

United kingdom Confirms that the Kremlin has accumulated more than half of its ground military capacity in the vicinity of Ukrainian borderwhich is the largest concentration since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and considers this movement “to exceed the needs” of any large-scale training exercise.

London also reported “abnormal activity levels”. For the Russian military fleet in the North Atlantic, Baltic and Mediterranean Seas.

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced to the media during a visit to an air base in eastern England that the scene in Ukraine “The situation is still very bleak.”

The head of the government stressed that he interprets the firing of a shell against a kindergarten in the Lugansk region as a “provocation” aimed at “Discrediting the Ukrainians” and “creating an excuse” for a possible invasion.