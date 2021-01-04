Vodafone Discovery’s New Partnership: Including Eurosport and Olympics

Vodafone Discovery Olympics Eurosport – Discovery and Vodafone signed a new long-term, multi-platform agreement in Europe – ANSA reports. Under the new agreement, Vodafone customers in 12 markets will be able to continue to access the unique content of the Discovery Group. The two companies will also work together to make Discovery +, the new global streaming service, available to Vodafone customers in Europe.

The partnership relates to Vodafone TV and mobile customers in the United Kingdom, Germany and Turkey. Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, and will allow Vodafone customers to view Discovery’s most famous brand programs, BBC history and nature content, as well as the outstanding sports presentation of Eurosport, Including the exclusive digital edition of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“ We are pleased to announce this multi-regional, multi-platform partnership with the largest fixed and mobile operator in Europe, which will be an important engine for discovery and growth across Europe – He claims David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery – The agreement with Vodafone also reinforces our strategy to expand the distribution of linear channels to deliver our favorite content across the largest number of platforms and devices. ”

“I am extremely pleased to enter into this agreement with Discovery, which extends our existing partnership and fully establishes Vodafone’s position as one of the leading video content platforms in Europe – He claims Ahmed Essam, Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer, D-Vodafone Group – The discovery will be “an essential part of our entertainment offering, providing a rich choice of content that will enhance Vodafone’s offerings with superior customer experience through high-quality television and flexible streaming services.”