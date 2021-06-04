Venezuela proposes to create a crypto bank with Russia

In the context of the 24th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Minister of People’s Power of Productive Agriculture and Land of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Wilmar Castro Sotelo, held a meeting on Thursday with the First Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Board of Directors of the Agricultural Bank of Russia, Kirill Yuryevich Leuvin.

In his remarks after the meeting, Minister Sotildo expressed Venezuela’s intention to create a “crypto bank” and a multifunctional bank in cooperation with the Russian financial institution.

In this sense, he explained, the intent was to take advantage of the experience of the Russian Agricultural Bank, which is currently the fifth largest bank in that country, to train Venezuelan human talent and manage operations.

He also indicated that during the meeting, they discussed the experiences of protecting the financial operations used by the Russian institution, which affected the formation of the institution’s prestige.

The 24th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (Spief) is being held in Saint Petersburg and brings together business representatives from Africa, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Venezuelan delegation that attended the event consisted of the Ministers of People’s Power for Productive Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Sutildo. Science and Technology, Gabriela Jimenez; And Tourism, Ali Padron, reviewed the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a press release.