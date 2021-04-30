Valeria Arnaldi few viewers of large catwalks. Children and adolescents from

Valeria Arnaldi

Small spectators for large platforms. Children and teens, ages 4-15, prefer Netflix and Youtube over TV. Thanks to the epidemic and the increase in time at home, the preferences of the young spectators felt themselves. According to the annual Ofcom report, last year youngsters in the UK watched cartoons and videos on platforms and websites an average of 11 hours per week compared to less than seven hours on TV. The lockdowns and various restrictions have changed screen habits in Italy as well. From research by Sensemakers, a digital marketing consulting firm, it was found that 2021, in January, saw an increase in average time per person, equivalent to 11% for traditional television and 52% for digital video.

So make room for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, etc. The attractiveness of the platforms became evident from the first shutdown, when the growth in on-demand users was estimated to be around 60%. Youtube generation was announced even before Covid, which seems to have made this phenomenon faster. For the little ones, it’s natural to watch a video-on-demand. Episodes of Peppa Pig, in Italian, received roughly 2-4 million views. Similar characters to Masha and the Bear. According to Moige’s data, 70% of children surf the Internet daily, the average time is between 6 and 7 years, on average, just over 30 minutes a day, roughly 10 to 13 hours and a half hours.

“The platforms have a control structure, kind of a set path, that helps parents distance children from the dangers of the internet – explains Nicola Ferigny, a sociologist at Link Campus University – and they are educationalally interesting because they offer so many stimuli.” The primary online video user for Sensemakers is between 15 and 24 years old. Over 50% watch movies and TV series, just think of the series that have become a cult to make it happen. One for everyone, on Netflix, La casa di Carta. “Covid has ratified the distinction between television, its informational function, and entertainment platforms – as Ferrigni says – in its corporate role, television appears to be a poster for young people. Platforms like Netflix are keeping pace with the times, in terms of content and usage. This is tomorrow’s screen. TV must adapt; Otherwise, what was previously a specialist will become a specialist. ”

Reserved reproduction®

Last update: Friday April 30, 2021, 5:01



© Reproduction reserved