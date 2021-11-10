Rai license, compared to other European countries: what you need to know

The opinion fee can be waived. So let’s get into the details and discover the truth that Italy reveals.

Now found in almost all homes, the television It is one of the most widespread and used means of communication. On the other hand, thanks to this device we can count on information of different types, such as current news, as well as entertainment or sports. To be able to watch the different channels, you must necessarily pay a fee Rai license fee.

The latter is downloaded directly in law ProjectIt is assumed that anyone who owns a home user of electricity in the house is also the owner of a television set. We’ve always been told it was “the most hated tax of Italians.” Cancellation Sharia is impossible. In fact, this is not the case. So let’s get into the details and discover the truth that Italy reveals.

Rai license, it is possible to cancel it: comparison with other European countries

As of 2016, the Rai license fee is paid throughDirect deduction on the electricity bill in monthly installments. This is because we start from the assumption that in the homes of families with an electric user there is at least one television. At the same time, thanks to the use of specific applications, it is also possible to watch Rai programs from Smartphones, tablets or computers.

The last possibility that caught my attentionFor Ray Carlo FortezSo much to suggest Extension of fee payment for all electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. A proposal that certainly did not go unnoticed, and brought with it a lot of controversy. While in Italy the Rai fee affects the simple possession of the TV even if it is not used, in fact, there are those who pay for the relative Cancellation And it does what is happening in many other European countries.

In this regard, the Kodakun, By noting he emphasized how Rai license fees are “The most hated tax by Italians. Real harassment at the expense of users who found themselves paying higher bills due to the Renzi government’s decisionIn this particular context, it would be interesting to know that there are other European countries where the fee is not charged in the bill.

Its cost, in fact, comes With direct support from the state Through the various revenues that are collected with other taxes. These include Croatia, Slovenia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands. A solution that enjoys broad consensus among citizens who do not feel in this way the weight of the tax on television.