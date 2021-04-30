Poetry: Pupil baseball players think they are at a tipping point

FromPatrick Stapler Close

Haar – After four of 14 days of matches, HAR’s baseball players are ranked sixth in the German Southern League – out of the top four, which is the club’s stated goal. However, before the house duel against Tübingen Hawks this Saturday at 12 noon, there is no mourning in poetry. Instead, coach Alex Tufts talks about “self-confidence” and “confidence” in terms of his team’s position – for three main reasons.

First, the game’s plan gave the students a massive starting program: in Heidenheim, Regensburg, Stuttgart and Mainz, the Harers’ team has so far faced the four currently top teams. As a result, the next weekends will be against Tübingen, Mannheim and Ulm – the opponents are supposed to be much weaker, for whom Haar will be the favorites in the race.

Second, the students gain hope from this past weekend. They lost 0:10 in Regensburg, but the next day they won at home 5: 4 against the yet undefeated Legion. “This victory gives us confidence,” Tufts said. Looking at the next few weeks, he adds: “For us it could be a turning point this season.” The third Reason for Hope, which goes by the name Zac Treece, is closely related to the recent success on Regensburg. This is the name of the new imported shooter from Haarer for the second match, who led the students to victory on their first appearance last Saturday – after they had survived the quarantine.

Tris is a “captain on and off the field” and pays tribute to his coach for the 31-year-old, who can take a look at ten years of professional experience in the USA and Australia. Against Tübingen, Zac Treece is scheduled again as the starting captain in Game Two. In the first duel, this role should be played by Titus von Kapf or Sean Cowan. Spectators are not permitted on Saturdays. However, both games will be streamed live online at www.eurobaseballtv.com. Notice