FBI searching Giuliani’s apartment: seized electronic devices

Federal investigators conducted a search (by judicial order) at the home of Rudy Giuliani, attorney for former President Donald Trump. This was stated by the attorney for the former New York Mayor, also explaining that some electronic devices were seized.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told A. Fox News Seven FBI agents arrived at his Manhattan apartment at 6 pm on April 28 and stayed there for about two hours. They confiscated laptop computers, cell phones, and other electronic devices.

“This is totally useless,” Costello said. Fox NewsHe added that the flash attack against Giuliani was “to make him look like some sort of criminal.”

The The New York Times He was the first to inform about the research, arguing that it may have originated at least in part from Giuliani’s works in Ukraine. Giuliani has not been arrested or charged with crimes, and it is not clear exactly why the former mayor’s home was raided.

“What they did today was an act of legal riot,” Costello said. right Now “Why would anyone do this, let alone someone who was the assistant attorney general, the US attorney general, the mayor of New York City and the personal attorney for the forty-fifth president of the United States?”

Costello also said Wall Street Journal In recent years, he offered to answer the interrogators’ questions, but they refused: “As if I was talking to the wall.”

FBI officials and Giuliani’s team did not respond to requests for comment Afternoon times right on time.

At the end of 2019, amid Trump’s first impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, during a conversation he had with the President of Ukraine in July of that year, prosecutors charged two alleged former collaborators with Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Froman of unrelated crimes and alleged abuse of funds. the campaign.

On January 20 of last year, Giuliani appeared Fox News To The Ingraham Angle and declared that he was no longer close to Parnas, who is now a former client, and claimed that the latter was lying about some of his claims.

For example, according to Giuliani, the claim was that Parnas met Trump at the White House during the Day of Lights, and then was commissioned by the president.

“The meeting never took place,” Giuliani said Fox News On that occasion – the documents state that it never happened. he lied. This guy is a proven liar.

Then he added, “Lev is someone I have been close to. Obviously I cheated on him. I feel very bad. I still regret him. I will not answer every twist he made, because there were so many of them.” […] If I am called a witness, I am prepared to do so.

Before that, Giuliani, while he was Trump’s personal attorney, was informed of CNN In 2019, he asked Ukrainian officials to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden, before noting that he “was asked to investigate allegations about my clients. [Trump]And who accidentally implicated Joe Biden in a massive corruption scheme, is no different from what he did in China. “

“I asked Ukraine to investigate allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections in favor of Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said.

When FBI officials ransacked the home of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, the former president claimed that the FBI was a “witch hunt” against him. Cohen was eventually convicted and spent more than a year in a federal prison near Utesville, New York.

Trump has long argued that the Russia investigation and trial were part of a politically motivated campaign to undermine his presidency and the legitimacy of his 2016 election victory.

