The US Olympic Committee has expressed its thanks to China for its impressive hosting of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The two sides also highlighted the “table tennis diplomacy” that prevailed 51 years ago.

Susan Lyons, President of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, meets with Yang Xuan, Vice-Chairman of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. (screenshot)

USOPC President Susan Lyons recently congratulated the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games (BOCOG) on the successful event held in pandemic conditions, saying that US athletes are very satisfied with the facilities and services at the Winter Olympics, which were “Impressive,” the media reported on Wednesday.

Lyons also thanked the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games and the Chinese Embassy in the United States for supporting the US delegation in attending the Games. Lyons made the remarks during a meeting with Yang Xuan, vice-chairman of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games, at the Winter Olympic Village in Beijing on Feb. 12.

Ping-pong diplomacy 51 years ago was significant. At that time, the small ball was moving the big ball, and Lyon said that the achievements of China-US relations over the decades would not have been possible without the friendly exchanges between table tennis players of the two countries 51 years ago.

In addition, Yang said that 2022 is of great significance to China and the United States, adding that it was the two countries’ sports fields that created the beautiful memories of ping-pong diplomacy. He expressed the hope that the committees of the two countries will seize the opportunity to open a new chapter in sports and people-to-people communication, and hear the voices of the peoples of China and the United States who are committed to peace and common development.

Li Haidong, a professor at the International Institute, said the meeting between the US Olympic Committees and China and the positive responses from athletes in both countries add to the overall picture of Sino-US relations, which has seen fluctuations and even setbacks in the past. Relations with the Chinese University of Foreign Affairs, Wednesday in the Global Times.

These positive signs are precisely an example of the strong friendship between the peoples of the two countries, and sports above politics, Li said. He believed that this would bring new hope and impetus to the positive development of China-US relations, especially on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of Nixon’s trip to China in 1972, and hoped that US decision-makers would understand the message.