UK agrees to extradite Karim Macias to Mexico

Westminster Magistrates Court gave the green light to Delivery of Karim Macias Tupila to MexicoAndxfirst Mrs. Veracruz, was charged by the Mexican authorities for fraud.

previous after Judge Paul Goldspring upheld This Thursday, the ex-wife of Javier Duarte will be extradited to Mexico after making sure there are items to do the operation.

The judge referred the case to Home Secretary Priti Patelwho has ultimate responsibility for giving final approval to Macías Tubilla delivered to Mexico.

In this way, the defendant will face an arrest warrant for her alleged responsibility in the crime of property damage for 112 million pesos, at the expense of the state of Veracruz.

before a decision uk court, Karim Macias has the right to appeal if the decision is against her; For their part, the Mexican authorities can also appeal the decision.

Previously, the former first lady of Veracruz asked Political asylum in the United KingdomHowever, the government has yet to respond.

Macias, 46, in 2019 received a police notice to appear at a police station in Westminster, a borough in the center of the British capital, as a result of an extradition order sent via Interpol.

At that time, Javier Duarte’s ex-wife left guaranty before start Legal delivery process.

*brc