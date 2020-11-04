US election 2020 live: Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in Wisconsin as a result of his waiting | US News

33 mins ago Dwayne Menzie




11:02

We visited our previous election blog, but to get a feel for how the night has evolved (if you don’t stay up) you can find it Here.

As for what things stand, The presidential race is very close to being called, With results expected in Wisconsin in the coming hours but other states – Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina Pennsylvania And Michigan – It will likely take days to complete the charges.

The Biden campaign berated Trump Because of his “scandalous” false claim that he won the election, which was confirmed by state Republican Party leaders across the country.

Biden said he is “on his way to winning this election.” And “we feel good about our position.” He called for patience as the remaining votes were counted.

Election day overall was largely free of the kind of civil unrest that was feared, but the Trump campaign was calling on supporters to “defend” the election and the coming days were uncertain.

The Republicans He is looking to secure a handful of House seats, with the Democrats gaining a majority. Control of the Senate was in the air, but the Democratic track seemed narrow.

Updated





10:48

Don’t wait in Nevada, says John Ralston, who knows what he’s talking about:

John Ralston
(RalstonReports)

There are also tens of thousands of temporary ballots in urban Nevada, and some in rural areas. The mix is ​​less confident, but Clarke Post, if it follows the previous pattern, might suffice Biden.

Incidentally, Biden is now offering less than 8K as reported by Small Lander County.
2/2


November 4, 2020





10:27

Hello and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the US presidential elections. As you will collect, it is close. Several states are still counting ballots and it may take days before we know the result.

We are awaiting a potential call in the presidential race at WisconsinBiden made little progress with only a small number of absentee ballots remaining to count.

The race currently stands at 238 electoral votes for Biden compared to 213 for Trump. With six nations an outstanding battlefield. If Biden manages to stick to a narrow margin in Nevada, and close the deal in Wisconsin, the win is in Georgia (16 electoral votes), Michigan (16) or Pennsylvania (20) – brings him victory. North Carolina, which received 15 electoral votes, is still out of the competition.

To explore how the numbers work, check out the interactive ‘Create your own election’ tool:

Democrats They faced disappointment elsewhere on Tuesday, as they ceded some of their gains in the House, despite maintaining a steady majority in that House. Control of the Senate was in the air, although the path to the Democratic majority seemed narrow.

Updated

READ  Alexei Navalny, leader of the Russian opposition, was released from hospital after poisoning

