US election 2020 live: Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in Wisconsin as a result of his waiting | US News

US election 2020 live: Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in Wisconsin as a result of his waiting
As for what things stand, The presidential race is very close to being called, With results expected in Wisconsin in the coming hours but other states – Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina Pennsylvania And Michigan – It will likely take days to complete the charges.
The Biden campaign berated Trump Because of his “scandalous” false claim that he won the election, which was confirmed by state Republican Party leaders across the country.
Biden said he is “on his way to winning this election.” And “we feel good about our position.” He called for patience as the remaining votes were counted.
Election day overall was largely free of the kind of civil unrest that was feared, but the Trump campaign was calling on supporters to “defend” the election and the coming days were uncertain.
The Republicans He is looking to secure a handful of House seats, with the Democrats gaining a majority. Control of the Senate was in the air, but the Democratic track seemed narrow.
Don’t wait in Nevada, says John Ralston, who knows what he’s talking about:
Hello and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the US presidential elections. As you will collect, it is close. Several states are still counting ballots and it may take days before we know the result.
We are awaiting a potential call in the presidential race at WisconsinBiden made little progress with only a small number of absentee ballots remaining to count.
The race currently stands at 238 electoral votes for Biden compared to 213 for Trump. With six nations an outstanding battlefield. If Biden manages to stick to a narrow margin in Nevada, and close the deal in Wisconsin, the win is in Georgia (16 electoral votes), Michigan (16) or Pennsylvania (20) – brings him victory. North Carolina, which received 15 electoral votes, is still out of the competition.
Democrats They faced disappointment elsewhere on Tuesday, as they ceded some of their gains in the House, despite maintaining a steady majority in that House. Control of the Senate was in the air, although the path to the Democratic majority seemed narrow.
