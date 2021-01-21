United States of America Who is “The Second Man” Doug Imhoff?

New York attorney Doug Imhoff has worked with a variety of entertainment and corporate clients over the course of his 30-year career, but perhaps the wisest step was to marry then-California attorney Kamala Harris, to become an attorney soon. President of the United States.

Spouse of the Vice President-elect of the United States Kamala Harris He is destined to become the “second man” today, but who is he Doug Imhoff?

Politically correct but grammatically confusing, the title Emhoff adds to the claim that he is the first Jewish wife of an American president or vice president – once Harris becomes the president-elect Joe Biden They will be sworn in later in the day in a “virtual” ceremony guarded by 25,000 soldiers.

The confusion only worsened on Tuesday when Emhoff wrote to men’s magazine GQ: “I might be the number two guy, but I know I won’t be the last.”

On her Twitter page, the vice president’s husband said he was “doing his homework” about how to fill the ceremonial role of the former second lady. Jill BidenSoon, he was promoted to first lady.

Imhoff is a lawyer like Biden and Harris. The couple married in 2014, during Harris’ tenure as assistant assistant, and before he briefly became a state senator. Imhoff has two children from his ex-wife and film producer Christine. The two divorced in 2008.

Imhoff resigned from the law firm DLA Piper in November to take a job on Biden and his wife’s transition team.

A campaign spokesperson said at the time, “Emhoff is working with the Biden-Harris Transition team to develop a profile it will focus on to support the department’s work.”

Imhoff’s life

Emhoff, who is licensed to practice law in California and Washington, DC, has worked in the company’s Los Angeles office since 2017. “Large national and international companies and some of the most prominent and influential individuals today have represented complex commercial, real estate and intellectual property disputes,” according to Emhoff’s file on the DLA Piper website . The company’s Washington office specializes in political and illegal lobbying.

The second New York born man started a litigation lawyer for the entertainment world. After graduating from California State University, Northridge and USC Gould Law School in 1990, he went to work for the leading California law firm, Pillsbury, before moving to Belin Rawlings & Badal specialty store.

In 2000, Emhoff started his company with partner Ben Whitwell. Acquired by Venable LLP in 2006, Emhoff is appointed corporate executive director of the West Coast offices. Its corporate clients include retail giant Walmart and the multinational company Big Pharma Merck.

The current status of the second man

Imhoff has pledged to use his position as second in command to focus on “access to justice.”

In a tweet Tuesday, he described the Trump presidency as the first to avoid getting involved in a major new conflict since the reign of Herbert Hoover, who left office 88 years ago, as a “dark chapter” in the history of nations. united.