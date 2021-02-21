The Punisher and Jessica Jones, the rights belong to Marvel from Netflix – Nerd4.life

The Punisher H Jessica Jones They returned to marvelThe rights of the two characters licensed from Netflix, Available again for the company that created it who will eventually be able to bring it back to the screen with new series or movies.

Exactly two years after The Punisher was canceled, which was followed precisely by Jessica Jones, the famous anti-hero hangman and the entire cast The Defenders They go home in the hope that there are projects waiting for them.

At the moment there is only one Rumor, Like what Charlie Cox Dardeville wanted in Spider-Man 3, and it’s possible that any show dedicated to these characters will undergo a reworking of the actors who played them.

Of course, it is also true that many of the aforementioned John Bernthal, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Mike Colter, and Charlie Cox have become very popular with Marvel comics fans, and thus there is a possibility that they will return to the superhero role.

So right now we can’t do anything but wait and see what happens. After all, WandaVision has proven to be a hugely fun, ambitious product and platform Disney + Needs heavy content for the next few years.