Candy Crush Becomes Esports With Khloé Kardashian Show

the famous mobile game Candy Crush Saga She will have her own circle esports With his competitive tournaments Chloe Kardashian. Yes, you read that right: Forza 4 Emule with candy and the special powers you play Boomer On mobile, eSport for professional gamers will be made by a starlet Gossip and TV shows in the United States.

Candy Crush All Star US is the new tournament that will put the best Candy Crush players into the competition against each other in a series of matches withdangerous: Annual offer of gold bars (found in the game). The starring and commentary will be provided by exceptional hostess, Khloe Kardashian, who rose to prominence on American television thanks to a show featuring her family. The tournament will officially start on September 23, 2021 and will be open to all players in the US who have reached at least Level 25 on iOS or Android.

Tournament at this point, given Candy Crush’s target audience and Khloe Kardashian’s co-host, we think it’s aimed at very large audience: It’s an attempt to get involved too Players of a certain age In esports entertainment? At the moment, it is not yet clear where the competition will take place, but let’s assume that it will be enough to tune in to Candy Crush channels around social networks.

Candy Crush Saga is part of King, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard That in this period there is not a good time between complaints of harassment in the workplace, protests from players, dismissals, obstacles in investigations and complaints by employees themselves. Just today there was another surprising and amazing update, with aggravation on the legal front that we report on in this article.