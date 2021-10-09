Ukraine asks the West to put more pressure on Russia through Belarus – Belarus News

This statement was made by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emin Gabarova. Its text was published on October 8 on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The West should put more pressure on Russia because of its influence on Belarus

Moscow almost stripped Minsk of its sovereignty. The territory of Belarus has become bridge to destabilization The situation in Europe. This was stated in a statement by the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emin Gabarova.

She stated that Russia was helping Belarus manipulate migration flows, Deliberately directing them to Poland and Lithuania.

That is why, in our opinion, the West should increase pressure on Russia for its actions towards Belarus,

– said Dzhaparova.

She stressed that it is very important for Ukraine in particular and for Europe in general that Belarus remains sovereign and independent.

Alternatively, its further integration with Russia could result in it appearing on the borders of Ukraine and the European Union New challenges and threats.

Especially given the continuing aggressive human rights abuses and political repression by the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

To say that we are worried is to say nothing. We will continue our efforts to release our illegally detained citizens and protect their rights,

Dzheparova summed up.

The representative of Ukraine made the remarks during a high-level informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Belarus.

