UK Direct Coronavirus: Return after lockdown to levels will see infections spike, Sage warns as Christmas hopes hang on low R

The next two weeks are “critical” in ensuring the lockdown ends – expert

A government science advisor has warned that the next two weeks will be “extremely critical” in ensuring that the coronavirus lockdown in England ends as planned on December 2.

Professor Susan Michie, a member of the Sage State Scientific Advisory Group, urged the public to resist violating the current rules, to be “in a position” to spend the holidays with loved ones.

She also suggested that announcing a possible Covid-19 vaccine could lead to complacency with the procedures, adding that a jab would not make a difference to the current wave.

This comes after documents issued by Sage on Friday warned that a return to the graded system of restrictions on the Corona virus will see the number of infections rise again.

When asked what should replace the current restrictions when the shutdown ends, Professor Michi told BBC Radio 4's Today program: "It's too early to know. I think the next two weeks will be very crucial.

“Two weeks are going to be very difficult, partly because of the weather, and partly because, I think, because the promise of a vaccine can make people feel good.

But it is unlikely that the vaccine will come until the end of the year or the beginning of next year, and that will not make a difference in the current second wave.