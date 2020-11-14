UK Direct Coronavirus: Return after lockdown to levels will see infections spike, Sage warns as Christmas hopes hang on low R
The Sage document, dated November 4, said: “If England reverts to the same classification system used before November 5, the transmission will return to the same rate of increment as it is today.”
However, a prominent member of the group – John Edmonds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – said the Tier 3 measures had a “very significant” effect on the R rate. The Times reported that while some areas will need to maintain the most severe restrictions next month, it will be Many other areas are able to reopen bars, restaurants, gyms and restaurants.
The next two weeks are “critical” in ensuring the lockdown ends – expert
A government science advisor has warned that the next two weeks will be “extremely critical” in ensuring that the coronavirus lockdown in England ends as planned on December 2.
Professor Susan Michie, a member of the Sage State Scientific Advisory Group, urged the public to resist violating the current rules, to be “in a position” to spend the holidays with loved ones.
She also suggested that announcing a possible Covid-19 vaccine could lead to complacency with the procedures, adding that a jab would not make a difference to the current wave.
This comes after documents issued by Sage on Friday warned that a return to the graded system of restrictions on the Corona virus will see the number of infections rise again.
When asked what should replace the current restrictions when the shutdown ends, Professor Michi told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “It’s too early to know. I think the next two weeks will be very crucial.
“Two weeks are going to be very difficult, partly because of the weather, and partly because, I think, because the promise of a vaccine can make people feel good.
But it is unlikely that the vaccine will come until the end of the year or the beginning of next year, and that will not make a difference in the current second wave.
“So I think within the next couple of weeks, everyone should put all their design together.”
Global update: Greece tightens lockdown
The Greek authorities announced the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, and tightened the nationwide closures after the high cases of Coronavirus.
Greece has performed better than many other European countries in tackling the pandemic, mainly due to the early nationwide lockdown that was imposed weeks after the outbreak in February.
The gradual increase in infections since early October has forced the authorities to re-impose restrictions and order a second nationwide lockdown, which expires at the end of November and includes a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.
On Saturday, the government tightened measures further, closing elementary schools and nurseries from Monday for a period of two weeks.
Greece recorded 3,038 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday. On Thursday, it recorded 3,316 new infections and 50 deaths – the highest daily toll on record during the pandemic so far.
Dominic Cummings left Downing Street after a power struggle that shook the Boris Johnson administration.
The Prime Minister’s No. 10 senior advisor with a large box left Friday evening after a bitter dispute that also led to the resignation of Communications Director Lee Kane.
Vote Leave allies will work out their notice periods from home with Sir Edward Lister standing as interim chief of staff awaiting a massive turnover of Mr Johnson’s team.
Why did Johnson’s right-hand man suddenly leave? What does this mean for Number 10? This is what we know so far.
Austria will go into complete lockdown from Tuesday, as the epidemic continues to spread across Europe.
The Austrian government has so far used a lighter touch in dealing with the second wave of coronavirus cases than the first.
There is a night curfew in place currently in the country, from 8 pm-6 am, but stores remain open, while cafes, bars and restaurants are restricted to serving take-out.
These measures failed to stop the infection from accelerating. Daily new cases hit a record 9,586 yesterday – nine times higher than the peak of the first wave.
In response, the country is set to switch to a full lockdown from Tuesday, with the public asking the public to stay home all day with only a few exceptions such as shopping or exercising, according to plans seen by Reuters.
Unnecessary stores and service providers such as hairdressers will be closed. High schools have already switched to socially distant learning, but schools for younger ages that are still open will do the same while providing childcare when necessary.
Counselor Sebastian Curtis is scheduled to hold a press conference setting out the new restrictions at 3:30 pm today.
Global update: Germany is prioritizing the care role in launching vaccines
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says workers in nursing homes and the people who care for them will be among the first to receive coronavirus vaccines.
In a weekly video address this morning, Merkel said that workers and residents of nursing homes will “get priority” once a vaccine is available.
Nearly one million Germans live in nursing homes. The country is seeking to purchase 100 million doses of a vaccine developed by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner, Pfizer.
Its disease control agency reported another 22,461 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours through Saturday, plus an additional 178 deaths.
Since the start of the epidemic, Germany has recorded 773,556 confirmed cases and 12,378 deaths.
Happy Diwali to all our readers celebrating during the lockdown!
Here’s a message from the mayor of London about why it is important to follow the rules of the Coronavirus while enjoying the festivities:
Could Cummings’ exit help reform the government?
MPs and Conservatives felt they had not been “heard” while Dominic Cummings filled his role as senior advisor, as claimed by former Brexit Minister David Davis.
Davis told the BBC Breakfast that opinions about Cummings in the cabinet were “varied”.
He said, “But this is definitely the case which Parliament felt was not being taken care of.
“Parliament is a shadow of what it was before at the moment anyway. You go there and you get the number of people that you will have in the parish council, not in a parliamentary caucus usually because of coronavirus issues.
“However, I think the 1922 Committee felt that it was not being heard, and I think the Conservative Party members felt that they were not being heard.”
What could mean Cummings leaving the government
Former Brexit Minister David Davis said a picture of Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street would help Boris Johnson “reset” the government.
He told BBC Breakfast: “It will last this weekend and people will remember it, but it’s not the key.
“On one level, as I said, Boris will want to reset the government, and in a way, that image is part of the reset for him.”
When asked what the re-appointment would look like, Mr. Davis said, “Well, the first thing is that there will be some new hires coming in at number 10. He will need a new Chief of Staff who is very competent but not very political. He has to find someone who does not have him. His own agenda.
Second, many of my colleagues in Parliament hope for a new relationship with Parliament. More openness, more interaction with Parliament. “
Tory MP regrets supporting Cummings during Barnard Castle trip
Conservative Rep Crispin Blunt said he should not have supported Dominic Cummings after his controversial trip to Durham and his drive to Barnard Castle led to allegations that he had broken lockdown rules.
When asked by Radio Times whether he was right to support the counsel, Blunt said, “With the benefit of hindsight, No. However, you have to make a call about what is perceived as fair and appropriate in the circumstances, and Boris called.”
He added, “I agreed with him (Cummings) because I saw his behavior consistent with what we were trying to do and what he was trying to do for his family was consistent with trying to protect the wider public and do the right thing for his family. This is an individual case.”
“Obviously, her policies were totally unpleasant, and once they were overthrown by the people, she was a very bad example and seriously undermined, by the great interest she received, confidence in government policy.”
