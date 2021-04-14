China: “American companies are in the process of modernization” (4) – Xinhua News

(Shenhua) – Beijing, April 14 – Noting that economic and trade relations are the pillar of bilateral relations, the American side witnessed that isolation would bring tremendous doubts, not only to the two countries, but also to the whole world.



According to the American participants, the American business community supports the two sides by increasing mutual trust through communication, improving coordination and cooperation in areas including epidemic prevention and control, climate change, sustainable development, innovation and the resumption of trade between peoples as soon as possible. as possible.



US business leaders said their companies welcome the progress China has made in opening up and improving the business environment, are optimistic about its prospects and opportunities for its development, and engage in long-term trade and investment cooperation with the eastern country. (Xinhua)