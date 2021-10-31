UAE Golden Visa for Senior Covid Fighters and His Family | Bravasi | Deshaphimani

Manama > COVID The UAE will issue golden visas to senior fighters and their families. The order was issued by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Golden visa recipients include families of veteran fighters who gave their lives to protect the country and its people during the Covid pandemic, and outstanding individuals who made extraordinary efforts to save the country and its people.

The official news agency, WAM, stated that the initiative will provide better stability for the senior heroes and their families.

The golden visa allows you to stay in the UAE for up to 10 years. Covid frontline medical staff and other essential service personnel have so far received assistance with schooling expenses and other benefits, including free travel home to visit their families. This month, 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi were granted golden visas. The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that it has decided to issue golden visas to more doctors and healthcare practitioners as part of its drive to attract talent to Abu Dhabi.



National news now And on WhatsApp And in the telegram Available.

To subscribe to the WhatsApp channel click..

To subscribe to the Telegram channel click..