Xiaomi 11T was launched in Indonesia on November 4, 2021, and fast charging has become a standout feature

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – xiaomi It has finally revealed the phone which will be launched in Indonesia on November 4.

The relevant cell phone is xiaomi 11 t.

Information disclosed xiaomi By uploading to his official Instagram account.

in the post, xiaomi Also write one of the features that will be possessed xiaomi Indonesian version 11T, which is 67W fast charger.

“Xiaomi 11T 5G with 67W Turbo Charge is the answer,” the account wrote. xiaomi indonesia @xiaomi.indonesia.

This fast charger feature was revealed by Calvin Noble, Director of Product Marketing xiaomi Indonesia last Thursday (28/10/2021).

“You can fully charge your phone in about 30 minutes,” Calvin explained.

This phone will be showcased at a product launch event starting at 19.00 BST on November 4th.

Fans can watch the Xiaomi 11T launch event online through Xiaomi Indonesia’s YouTube channel.

party xiaomi She herself has not yet revealed what specifications she will have xiaomi 11T Indonesian version.