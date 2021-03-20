Two emulators to remember the best of Amiga and Commodore 64

Launching games and applications Amiga and Commodore 64 On your Windows PC. This is what they are responsible for Chloento, A company dedicated to software for these platforms that decided to create emulators of their own.

As they point out, both the Amiga and the Commodore 64 It went on sale in 1985. Since then, these were the personal computers of many enthusiasts who still remember them fondly. Some still keep their machinery, and it has been preserved in one form or another. Others have found used copies at surprising prices.

It is not possible to reach these Disabled computers, You can be satisfied with the emulators out there today. However, if you want the full experience, you will achieve it thanks to the emulators it offers Chloento.

Full package of emulator and ROM

Name these simulators Amiga forever s C64 Forever. Its managers launched it simultaneously and you can choose the one you like or keep the two together.

Either way, you will find an easy-to-use emulator that integrates a catalog of classic games and apps that you can comfortably play with the built-in player. This is It integrates emulator and ROM. Everything is legal and without the usual legal hassles with ROM.

Additionally, you can choose from several versions. Both Amiga Forever and C64 Forever come in three different flavors. C64 Forever It has a free first copy. It includes the installer for Windows and a selection of programs and games. If you want more, then full copy Includes more than 5000 apps and games. The third version is similar to the downloadable full version however In the physical disk version.

If you choose Amiga foreverYou can choose between three versions. Two are downloadable and one is in physical release with 3 DVDs. All three are paid and include more or less content. In the Comparison page You will see the differences.

Both emulators copy the original devices to Amiga s Dean 64. Chips, RAM, virtual memory, various ports and protocols … all you need to run applications and games as it is on the original device but without the physical inconvenience at the time. Additionally, you can use Virtual keyboards Or, take advantage of your existing consoles to play the games included. For example, the C64 emulator also emulates older 8-bit systems.

Amiga and Commodore 64 for the new PC

Another feature of these emulators is that they can be combined, if we install both. It also includes strange options like posting in Discord, Facebook The Twitter What to do with your Amiga or C64 virtual machine.

And although it is compatible in principle with Windows only, Emulators can run on Linux Using Wine or PlayOnLinux. MacOS users They will have to wait Until a compatible installer is available.

Whether you are a fan Dean’s friend 64 Or if you just want to browse and see what the first home computers were, using Amiga forever s C64 Forever You can travel to the past and remember Ancient glories of 8-bit programs.

Noticeable: The image featured in this article is the property of Les Chatfield (Flickr).