Two emulators to remember the best of Amiga and Commodore 64

Launching games and applications Amiga and Commodore 64 On your Windows PC. This is what they are responsible for Chloento, A company dedicated to software for these platforms that decided to create emulators of their own.

As they point out, both the Amiga and the Commodore 64 It went on sale in 1985. Since then, these were the personal computers of many enthusiasts who still remember them fondly. Some still keep their machinery, and it has been preserved in one form or another. Others have found used copies at surprising prices.

It is not possible to reach these Disabled computers, You can be satisfied with the emulators out there today. However, if you want the full experience, you will achieve it thanks to the emulators it offers Chloento.

Full package of emulator and ROM

Name these simulators Amiga forever s C64 Forever. Its managers launched it simultaneously and you can choose the one you like or keep the two together.

Either way, you will find an easy-to-use emulator that integrates a catalog of classic games and apps that you can comfortably play with the built-in player. This is It integrates emulator and ROM. Everything is legal and without the usual legal hassles with ROM.

Additionally, you can choose from several versions. Both Amiga Forever and C64 Forever come in three different flavors. C64 Forever It has a free first copy. It includes the installer for Windows and a selection of programs and games. If you want more, then full copy Includes more than 5000 apps and games. The third version is similar to the downloadable full version however In the physical disk version.

