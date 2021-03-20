Wierksviertel – Greater Space – Munich

From Jan Dumler

Art and culture give Munich’s newly emerging Werksviertel-Mitte district an identity for years. A living part of it is the Whitebox, which celebrates its fifth birthday at the end of May. Exceptional contemporary formats were introduced under the artistic direction of Martin Tuebenberger. During “Out Of The Box,” the last festival before the pandemic, pianist and composer Alan Roche played a grand piano that had been suspended from a crane. Directly above the estate on which the new Munich Concert Hall is building. At the time, the form demonstrated how art could also work well in public spaces. This aspect was reinforced last year, when nothing could have happened in closed rooms. The Whitebox team has discovered how stressful infrastructures can be. “We are taking a new step and separating ourselves administratively from our headquarters,” said Taubenberger.

With the current focus on “people and space,” the chest literally opens up larger in the growing Werksviertel. Taubenberger wants to deal extensively with art in developing urban space. “The idea of ​​not sticking to certain rooms has always been a promise in the Whitebox concept, so the current development is ultimately the logical next step,” Taubenberger says. The Whitebox studio community will continue to support artists in the future with studio grants linked to Werksviertel Workspace Rentals. In addition to the exchange, specific projects for the temporary use of temporary areas will be developed. In Werksviertel, the challenge is to keep searching for free space. “Our dramatic model is the space between them. This liquid state must be preserved and protected.”

Exhibitions, interdisciplinary projects, installations and artist residencies will continue under the new title “Werksviertel-Mitte Kunst”. Also, but not just in the Gallery Room at Factory 3, which will then go on to be called Whitebox.