Artificial intelligence can be used to diagnose dementia

The system can also predict that a disease will remain the same for years, worsen slowly, or require immediate treatment. Currently, a number of brain recordings and tests are required to diagnose dementia. Researchers say early diagnosis greatly improves patients’ odds.

“If we intervene early, the progression of the disease slows down, so further damage can be prevented. It is possible that symptoms will appear in Late age, or maybe never.

Professor Kurtzy’s system compares brain recordings and findings from patients suspected of having dementia with thousands of patients who have already been diagnosed. The algorithm is able to identify patterns on the recordings that even experienced neuroscientists don’t see and searches its database for expected predictions.

In preclinical tests, the AI ​​was able to diagnose dementia years before symptoms appeared, even if there were no obvious signs of damage at entry.

Clinical tests at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and other memory clinics in the UK are looking at whether the method, along with traditional diagnostic tools, works in a hospital setting. Approximately 500 patients are expected to attend in the first year.

