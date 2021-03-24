Turkey made a final decision on the S-400 and informed the US – ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkon that the issue of Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems has finally been closed.

We reminded him again why Turkey had bought the S-400 system from Russia. The complexes have been purchased and now the case is closed. ”According to the Turkish foreign minister, during his talks with Blencon, he indicated that Ankara had bought Russian S-400 missiles due to the US’s refusal to sell its air defense systems, Focus News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry indicated that during talks with Cavusoglu, Blencon called on Turkey to abandon the S-400s. Talks took place between the foreign ministers of Turkey and the United States on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. Earlier, Murat Bebatur, a member of the Turkish Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, said that Turkey is acting independently, “It does not seek permission from the United States or others.”

The United States again demanded that Turkey abandon the Russian S-400. The US ambassador to Turkey David Sutherfield said the only way Ankara could resolve its differences with Washington is to abandon Russian air defense systems. Washington offered to give Ankara the S-400 for $ 100 billion, but Turkey did not agree. In addition, Turkey has expressed its readiness for a second purchase from Russia S-400 air defense systems, if there is a transfer of technology.





