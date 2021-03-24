Baker, after six matches in Australia: Germany’s tennis elite worry Baker

Three out of nine survived in the first round: the average German tennis professionals at the Australian Open are devastating. Boris Becker is causing “stomach pain”, the former world player worries. After all, there is also a positive surprise.

Alexander Zverev cheated in a dazzling mood with his colleagues in Melbourne Park, and Dominic Kupfer had a drink in a cafe, and Mona Barthel was so happy with her “wonderful” return on the big stage: tennis was only with these three German professionals – the world was in perfect shape before the second round of Australian Open on Wednesday. The rest was vacillating between frustration, anger and disappointment – and Boris Becker had “a slight stomach ache.”

“You really have to call it by name, it sounded better,” said the German idol at Eurosport in light of the bad odds and frowned. In any case, there were only nine professionals from Germany who were in the main square, and six of them remained hanging in the opening hurdle with a partially questionable appearance.

This also included Jan Lennard Struve, who ran the system after a “catastrophic” game at 6: 7 (2: 7), 6: 7 (5: 7), 1: 6 against Australian Christopher O’Connell. Mega disappointed left. “Against the best takes the same level, unfortunately against the worst,” Baker said. Yannick Hanfman had to admit that world man Andre Roblio was too big in 3: 6, 3: 6, 4: 6.

It’s just “awesome” at Barthel

But then, at least Barthel, who has been slowed by foot problems for so long, invokes a relaxed smile on the faces of Baker and national team coach Barbara Reitner. After the defeats of Angelique Kerber, Laura Sigmund and Andrea Petkovic, she slightly lost her good mood.

With her first round success 3: 6, 6: 4, 6: 4 against young Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, at least 30-year-old Barthel has saved some of the honor of the German tennis players. The last time there was a second round of Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2004 without a representative from DTB. The brand remains thanks to Barthel.

“It’s great for me,” said the Newmunster, who found her way into the main role only with the help of so-called protected ratings for players who had been injured for a long time. She had only returned to the tour earlier this year. She is now trying to “raise the German flag for as long as possible”. It will not be easy against Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic / No. 25), even if Baker Barthel confirms: “She is much better than you think.”

For the men, Zverev bears the main burden, for Kupfer a difficult duel with US Open winner Dominic Thiem is on the agenda Wednesday morning German time. Then, in the second game after 9 am, world number seven plays Zverev as the favorite against American Maxime Chrissy. “I’m in good spirits,” said Zverev’s brother Misha and his manager at Eurosport. “The opponent plays a lot of serves and air shots, I have prepared Sasha well.”