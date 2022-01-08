TSG Hoffenheim: David Raum explains his goal celebration

It is currently operated at TSG Hoffenheim. The Sinsheimers also had three goals against Augsburg. David Raum put on the cover – and then declared his rejoicing.

After an early disallowed goal, the match started poorly for Hoffenheim, because after five minutes they were already behind. After the match, Elas Bebo said: “We had a good grip from the start, we grabbed 0-1, but we knew we could turn the game around because we were in a good position. I’m happy we won.” In “Sky”.

Bebou: double pack, triple pack, double pack – triple pack?

It was the striker who turned the game in favor of the hosts. With a brace before the break, he made it 2-1 for TSG. For the 27-year-old, that’s been six and seven goals this season. It is interesting that he did not meet only once. Bebeau pulled off a double in a 5-0 win over Cologne, and a triple in a 6-3 win at Fürth – and both goals are now against Augsburg.

“The next goal should be three goals again,” the attacking man laughed. “I am also happy if we win without a goal from me. Of course, as a striker, I am happy when I can score and help the team,” Bebo said. If the striker follows his words with action, Union Berlin must dress in warm clothes next Saturday.

The dream of space continues

Hoffenheim’s team was better against Augsburg, but had to shiver until the end. Shortly before the final whistle, Raum put the cap on with his second Bundesliga goal and made it 3-1. Then the left-back tore off his shirt and showed a new tattoo on his chest.

After the match, Raum revealed what he was all about: “I got a tattoo with the slogan ‘Live the dream’ in the winter. I always said I was living my dream. I’ll be out of the second division in a year I become a national player. I live the dream of every little boy playing football. After the goal was The right time to show the logo.”

In the summer, the 23-year-old moved from the Bundesliga to promote Fürth to Hoffenheim. In TSG he is on the left and has already played 17 matches in the German House of Lords. He was also nominated for the national team and has already played three times for Germany, making his debut on September 5 in a 6-0 win over Armenia (he came to Thilo Kehrer shortly before the end). And not only is things going with Raum personally, but things are also looking very good at TSG, because Hoffenheim finished third thanks to the three points against the FCA.