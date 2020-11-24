His attempt to reverse the electoral defeat proved to be Turkey, on Tuesday afternoon at the White House, Donald Trump I’ll forgive one.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump will pardon two birds, corn or mug, at the traditional party.

This will be Trump’s first public appearance since the General Services Administration He said on Monday She will finally release funding for Joe Biden’s transition team. The Democrat, who beat Trump by 6 million votes and 306-232 in the electoral college, can now aptly plan to take office on January 20.

By tradition, Corn and Cob used to stay at the Willard Intercontinental. Only one will appear in the White House. Determined by an online survey.

On Monday, the world was quick to notice that in pardoning Turkey in 2018, Trump made statements that now seem definitely familiar.

“These were fair elections,” He saidShortly after his Republican party lost the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections Before And the distance He made unfounded allegations about mass voter fraud. “Unfortunately, the Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we are still fighting with the Islands.”

Trump said with a laugh, “We got a conclusion. Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the result hasn’t changed. It’s too bad for the Islands.”

Trump did not reach his own conclusions about his defeat to Biden, and he refused to concede say On Monday, although the GSA transition will begin, “we will continue the good fight and I think we will win.”

Trump lost 35 of 36 Lawsuits related to elections. But he still has 57 days in office, as he may choose to use his pardon powder with recipients more controversial than corn or a cup. Former campaign aides Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, and George Papadopoulos are Among those Eagerly waiting for such news.

Under tradition generally That started in 1947, turkeys will be pardoned Sent straight to retirement. More recently, these birds lived their days in Gobbler comfort, Facility at Virginia Technical College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, in Blacksburg.

Trump’s plans for the post-White House remain unclear, including whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration. on Monday, Reports He said US Secret Service agents were asked if they wanted to move to Palm Beach, Florida.