‘Our lives are in their hands’: a Chilean student’s intervention at COP26 | Special

A Chilean geography student and a young indigenous Brazilian woman spoke at the COP26 Leaders Summit in Glasgow on Monday, With an active message in favor of fighting climate change and defending nature.

Heads of state and government flock to Glasgow for the 12-day climate change conference.

In a video message, Isis Riquelme introduced herself to the public as an “environmentalist” and a geography student in Chile.

“We, your children, your children, have decided to collaborate globally to take care of our house. But it is you who decides how to rebuild it. I urge you to listen,” the young woman asked.

Please help us to ensure a better future. Our life is in his hands. What you decide at this conference will change the course of humanity. It’s time to work”student.

“I am 24 years old but my people have been living in the Amazon for 6000 years,” Walelasoetxeige Paiter Bandeira Suruí, of the Paiter Suruí tribe, said, starting to read, in front of an audience of over 120 tribal leaders. planet.

Pieter Bandera Surui, who wore a traditional costume and feathered hat, and painted her face, claimed that her ancestors, the ecological wealth of the Amazon, He demanded protection for indigenous leaders who were assassinated in defense of their communities.

“Today the climate is warming, animals are disappearing, rivers are dying, and our plants are no longer thriving as before,” explained the young woman, a law student.

Peter Bandera Suroy spoke to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Which in turn asked the leaders present to come up with agreements to “save humanity” from climate change.

“The earth is talking to us and it is telling us that there is no time left,” the young Brazilian explained.

“We need another way. Not in 2030 nor in 2050 but now”Indigenous women claim, referring to the main goals of progress that the international community has set for itself.

“We have ideas to postpone the end of the world. He asked: Let us put an end to the lies.



