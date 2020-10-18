Chivas vs Atlas LIVE Stream Online Updates (2-0) | 10/17/2020

19 hours ago Dawn Davis
VAVEL logo

45 ‘

The first half ended. Chivas 2-0 Atlas.

43 ‘

Acosta misses the first goal in red and black after a shot inside the small area that veered slightly off target.

40 ‘Goal

Goal! Registered by Macías. Chivas 2-0.

35 ‘Goal

Goal! Registered by Antuna. Chivas 1-0 Atlas.

32 ‘

Abella takes a header after a corner kick and now Chivas has been saved by the red and black goal.

30 ‘

Malcora launches into the area, but the ball bounces off his partner Correa and helps Ponce disperse the ball.

24 ‘

CHIVAS again! Once again, Brizuela is encouraged to shoot out of area, but her shot is deflected sideways.

20 ‘

Camilo! Ponce heads towards goal, but the red and black goalkeeper deflects the ball and sidesteps what appeared to be a clear goal for Chivas.

19 ‘

Antuna at baseline speed is able to delay a center that cannot contact Chicote.

14 ‘

Brizuela hit you with the outside of your right foot. Chivas continues to reach the competition territory.

6 ‘

Chivas debut with Jesus Sanchez on the right edge of the area with a central shot deflected Camilo Vargas.

0 ‘

The match has started!

data

56 are the Clásicos Tapatíos Which has been played in the BBVA MX League short tournaments. Scales in favor of Chivas with 21 wins, 18 draws and 17 wins for Ruggingros del Atlas.

the stadium

Akron Stadium is a sports facility owned by FC Deportivo Guadalajara. It’s the first time that you have hosted a Clasico Tapatio without people.

Don’t go over here to follow Chivas vs Atlas Live!

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas Live TV and Stream?

Main Atlas operator

Main Chivas player

Atlas’ latest lineup

Vargas. Nervo, Abela, Angulo, Conte, Malcora, Reyes, Izegara, Ibarra, Acosta, Korea.

Latest Chivas lineup

Godinho, Presino, Sanchez, Mir, Calderon, Brizuela, Antona, Angulo, Vasquez, Vega, Macias.

Quartet arbitration

The central referee in the Chivas and Atlas match will be Fernando Guerrero. Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Karen Janet Diaz, second line; Victor Alfonso Caceres, Fourth Assistant.

To break the bad streak in the classics

Stay in the top eight

Welcome to the Chivas vs Atlas Live Blog!

More Stories

Cowboys ready to give the franchise the tag to Dak Prescott once again

3 hours ago Dawn Davis

An investigation is underway after at least 5 people were injured in a fire explosion in a Virginia shopping mall

7 hours ago Dawn Davis

The result of the Barcelona and Getafe match and what we learned

11 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Bustec the Federal Reserve talks about why the South has the lowest unemployment rate in the country

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Miley Cyrus Covered “Zombie” By The Cranberries And You Have To See It

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched controversial Starlink satellites

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

NFL Week 6 will happen as planned, and no more positive test has been reported

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Everything you need to know about iPhone 12’s ultra-wideband and HomePod mini

1 hour ago Elena Rowse