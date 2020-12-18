Trump news live: Latest updates, Flynn says, Trump should use the military to rerun the election

“As summer turned into autumn, Rina Much, the director of public health in the state capital, Bismarck, watched with horror as patients fill hospitals across her state. Unlike most parts of the country, North Dakota has refused to take drastic measures to contain the coronavirus, and its citizens have been paying the price. For her efforts to save the lives of her citizens and limit the spread of the Coronavirus – for doing her job – Moch has been called a Nazi, a tyrant and a liar. In the eyes of many North Dakota residents, she was the public’s first enemy. ”