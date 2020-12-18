Trump news live: Latest updates, Flynn says, Trump should use the military to rerun the election
Mike Pence describes Trump as the most pro-life president in history
General Michel Flynn urged President Donald Trump to use the military to force a “restart” of the election.
The former National Security Adviser said in an interview on Thursday that there was “no way” for the United States to be able to “go forward as a nation” and suggested that Mr. Trump confiscated the voting machines.
Meanwhile, Mike Pence told supporters of Mr. Trump that we will “keep fighting” in an effort to energize supporters for the upcoming Senate elections in Georgia on January 5.
This comes at a time when Joe Biden gave his first interview as an elected president where he defended his son amid an investigation into his tax affairs.
“We have great confidence in our son. I’m not worried about any accusations leveled against him. You used to reach me,” he said while appearing on The Late Show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.
Meanwhile, the hackers targeted the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Energy Ministry, which are protecting the country’s nuclear arsenal.
Trump slams the Supreme Court on Twitter
President Donald Trump used his favorite social media app on Friday with the US Supreme Court firmly.
He tweeted: “I am very disappointed in the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as our great country!”
This comes just days after the Supreme Court rejected Mr. Trump’s bold attempt to dispose of the election results in four major battleground states.
Trump has suffered several defeats in federal and state courts in recent months in an effort to overturn the results of the November election, alleging vote fraud.
Joe MiddletonDecember 18, 2020 09:25
The outgoing congressman breaks open beer on the floor of the House of Representatives after denouncing partisanship in his last speech
Lawmaker Joe Cunningham celebrated his time in Washington, D.C. with the opening of the dulled DC Brau “Joint Resolution” drink – but he didn’t take a sip because alcohol is banned on Earth.
Joe MiddletonDecember 18, 2020 09:03
The AOC hails Biden’s “historic appointment” as the first Native American to major office
Democratic Representative in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hailed President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Congresswoman Depp Haaland to the position of Home Secretary.
Mrs. Haaland will be the first Native American to serve in a position overseeing all federal lands – including tribal territories – and conservation efforts in the United States.
Joe MiddletonDecember 18, 2020 08:44
AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who slammed a senior Biden official for calling Republicans ‘intellectuals’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clashed with Marco Rubio after he attacked a senior Joe Biden official for accusing Republicans of “monsters”.
New York lawmaker came to defend Biden’s new deputy chief of staff Jane O’Malley Dillon, who described Republican politicians as a “group of friends” in an interview with Glamor magazine.
“Biden talks about unity and healing, but do you want to know what they’re really thinking? Read how the person who wants him as the next deputy chief of staff for the Iraqi family forces has described Republicans in Congress as a bunch of thieves,” Senator Rubio wrote on Twitter.
Ocasio-Cortez was quick to point out to the Florida politician that a Republican member of Congress had grappled with her on the steps of the Capitol Building, calling it “dirty.”
Justin VallejoDecember 18, 2020 05:20
The Mooch says Trump is not interested in his legacy
Anthony Scaramucci, a former campaign employee, said Donald Trump cares more about making money than his presidential legacy.
Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, said the president will use his final days in office to think about how to benefit financially from his enhanced profile.
Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, he said that Mr. Trump “doesn’t care about his legacy.”
“So the president wants to make a deal. He wants to make money. He has told people in private, ‘Why should I care about my legacy? I’ll be dead.'”
Justin Vallejo18 Dec 2020 04:20
How North Dakota became a Covid cautionary tale
The rural country has every advantage in fighting the virus, but complacency and conspiracy have helped the spread, according to reports The Independent Richard Hall
“As summer turned into autumn, Rina Much, the director of public health in the state capital, Bismarck, watched with horror as patients fill hospitals across her state. Unlike most parts of the country, North Dakota has refused to take drastic measures to contain the coronavirus, and its citizens have been paying the price. For her efforts to save the lives of her citizens and limit the spread of the Coronavirus – for doing her job – Moch has been called a Nazi, a tyrant and a liar. In the eyes of many North Dakota residents, she was the public’s first enemy. ”
Justin VallejoDecember 18, 2020 03:20
Opinion: Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi want you to think they’re heroes. Really, they should be ashamed
Regardless of what Democratic leaders say publicly, their ordinary members will tell you that it is foolish to hold out for six months for a $ 2 trillion package that Republicans will never bring to the Senate, let alone pass. No matter how loud the Republicans who spent the next few weeks proclaiming victory over the scale of the measure, their demands for the smaller package – or none at all – were equally illogical, as John T.Bennett wrote for Independent voices.
“ Both held out for half a year as American families and companies struggle to put food on the table and pay rent or mortgages to meet their biggest demands: tens of billions to help state and local governments (Democrats) that have depleted cash (of companies and other entities to guard them from lawsuits related to Covid)) Republicans) “.
Justin VallejoDecember 18, 2020 02:20
The wife of Trump’s HHS secretary has Covid, he told staff by email
The wife of US President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary said she had COVID-19, he told staff in an email.
Alex Azar said his wife, Jennifer, had contracted the virus even though she “carefully followed public health guidelines.”
Mr. Azar said that he and the couple’s children tested positive for the virus and did not show symptoms, according to Politico.
“Today, my family learned that my wife Jennifer tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” Mr. Azar said in an e-mail: “Jennifer has mild symptoms but other than that she is doing well.”
Graeme MasseyDecember 18, 2020 01:39
ICYMI: Donald Trump calls Fox News “dead” as feud with the network escalates
President Trump took another look at the right-leaning Fox News, calling it a “dead” news channel and claiming that its ratings are declining, without any data to support that.
Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “I can’t believe how bad @ FoxNews is doing in the rankings. They have played into the hands of Radical Left Democrats and are now floating in the Lemboland area. Hiring has triggered Donna Brazile and, worse yet, allowed for endless negative and unedited commercial ads. Her. Fox News is dead. Really sad! “
Justin VallejoDecember 18, 2020 01:20
‘As long as he’s good, we’re good’: Joe Biden defends his son Hunter in an interview with Stephen Colbert
The Independent Rachel Brodsky has more on Joe Biden’s interview with Stephen Colbert.
“As a father, I understand that and I like it,” Colbert says of Biden’s support for his son.
Justin VallejoDecember 18, 2020 00:51