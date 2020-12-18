CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will run on Google’s WearOS operating system

Rumors about a smart watch From the BBK-owned OnePlus smartphone company has been making the rounds for two years now. The last rumor that we might have heard about this alleged tool is that it won’t work on Google OS wear Operating system for wearable devices.

However, OnePlus CEO House of Law He has now cleared the air about this issue and said it will already work on WearOS and the company is already working with Google to improve it.

“Wear OS definitely has room for improvement,” Lau said in an interview with InputMag. “What we’re trying to do is work with Google to try to improve connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV and Android smartphones to create this ability to improve interoperability of devices across ecosystems. This has been something that is seen very positively by Google. Also, so this is the direction we are trying to develop, but we have no more than we can share at the moment. ”

Back in October, a report from PhoneArena claimed that the launch delay OnePlus Watch It was due to issues with the smartwatch software that the company wanted to improve before launch.

Before that, a report by XDA developers claimed that a device named “OnePlus Watch” had been spotted on the IMDA website of the Indonesian regulator. According to the listing, the device is listed as a “wearable watch” with the model number W301GB. The list revealed that the wearable will run on Google’s WearOS operating system and be powered by the Snapdragon Wear chipset.