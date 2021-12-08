Titans 3: Netflix releases the trailer in Italian!

On the occasion of the arrival of the third season in Italy, Netflix spread the Trailer on Titans 3. The new season of the third season DC Comics Available on the streaming platform from today, December 8, 2021.

Find the trailer in Italian right on the cover.

By clicking here, instead, you can access Netflix to watch the three seasons of Titans.

In the United States, the third season of Titans has been broadcast HBO Max It starts on August 12, 2021 and ends with the broadcast of the last episode on October 21.

In this new season available for a few hours in Italy, there will be new characters like Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), Tim Drake (Guy Lecurgo) H scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser). Most importantly, the season will see what is real for the first time Jason Todd in turn red cap (Curran Walters).

In the past months Brenton Thwaites, translated by Richard “Dick” Grayson, and Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk) talked about the new season:

“Season 3 is going to be dark, mysterious, exciting, and it’s going to break your heart… Well, that might not be exciting for everyone, right? It would really be great. Crazy… and I mean just crazy!“

in a titans 3 Revue Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson), Anna Diop (Corey Anders), Teegan Croft (Rachel Roth), Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Con Minka Kelly (Down Granger) ), Alan Richson (Hank Hall), Joshua Urban (Superboy), Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson), Chiilla Mann (Jericho), Drew Van Acker (Aqualad), Isai Morales (Deathstroke), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Savannah Welch (Barbara Gordon), Jay Licurgo (Tim Drake) and Ian Glenn (Bruce Wayne).

what do you think? Let us know in the comments. And do not forget to register on the Facebook pages dedicated to the worldArrow Based on Capital: DC Comics Italy NS Arrowverse – United Heroes.