Release date, trailer, plot and cast

New Titans episodes will air on Netflix next month. New adventures await the team led by Dick Grayson: what will happen this time? Let’s find out together.

The third season from titans He will appear for the first time in Italy on Netflix NSDecember 8After debuting in the United States last August. Meanwhile, the series has been renewed for one Season 4.

titans It is an American television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Jones NS Greg Berlanti And on the basis of Young TitansAnd Super heros subordinate DC Comics. The conspiracy spread before Netflix It tells us that:

Titans follows the story of Robin, who has emerged from the darkness of Gotham City to lead a new group of heroes: Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy. The fledgling team forms a united front against their personal demons and to save the planet from evil. Young superheroes discover that they alone are imperfect, but become Titans when they are. together “

Titans 3: The Conspiracy

And the new season resumes from the events that concluded the second season with it Dick Grayson Come night suite as well as the number Barbara Gordon As a police commissioner, nothing more bat girl.

The team will leave San Francisco To go to Gotham Citywhere they will meet Dr. Jonathan Crane Also known as scarecrow.

cast

In the third season of titans We will find:

Brenton Thwaites As Richard “Dick” Grayson / Nightwing

As Richard “Dick” Grayson / Nightwing Anna Diop As Koriand’r / Starfire

As Koriand’r / Starfire Croft crowns Like Rachel Roth / Raven

Like Rachel Roth / Raven Ryan Potter Like Grafield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy

Like Grafield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy Alan Ritchson As Hank Hall / Hawk

As Hank Hall / Hawk Minka Kelly Like Dawn Granger / Dove

Like Dawn Granger / Dove Conor Leslie As Donna Troy / Wonder Girl

He plays Jason Todd aka Robin Curran WaltersInstead, it will take on the new identity of Red Hood e Damaris Lewis It has been upgraded to its Blackfire system. Among the new entries, we found Guy Lecurgo like Tim Drake, Vincent Kartheiser In those of Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow e Savannah Welch In that of Barbara Gordon.

During the second season, several characters were added, which should appear again in the second season: Ian GlennCome on Bruce Wayne/Batman, Chelsea ChangCome on Rose Wilson/Ravenger, Joshua UrbanCome Conner Kent/Superboy.