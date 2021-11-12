Three types of sharks have been discovered in the Thames

Several species of sharks have been spotted in the River Thames, including the spiny shark, bass shark and trout, according to a report from the Zoological Society of London released on Wednesday.

In 1957, the Thames was declared “biologically dead”. But since the 1990s, the English River has received an increasing number of birds and marine animals. Among them, sharks, seahorses and eels, teach us a The Zoological Society of London report was released on Wednesday It was quoted by many British media, such as BBC and theEvening Standard.

Several species of sharks in particular have been observed, such as the spiny shark, the hash shark, and the trout. The endangered spiny shark takes its name from the spines in front of its dorsal fin, which it can use for self-defense. Its venom can cause a feeling of discomfort in humans. It is one of the few poisonous fish in UK waters along with skate and shark.

Sharks give birth in the Thames and raise their young there, according to the report, thanks to improved water quality and oxygen levels.

‘Neglected and threatened’ ecosystems

“Estuaries are one of the most neglected and threatened ecosystems we have,” Alison Debney of the Zoological Society of London told the BBC.

“They provide us with clean water, protect us from floods, and are an important nursery for fish and wildlife. The Thames is essential in our fight to mitigate climate change and build a strong future for nature and people,” she added.

The Thames is a river located in the south of England, emptying into the North Sea. Its length is about 346 km. In all, more than 115 species of fish and 92 species of birds have been counted there. in the river water.

If there are more and more animals, the report still indicates a decrease in the number of fish, without finding a cause. The water temperature is also increasing by 0.2 degrees every year.