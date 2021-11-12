Vi and Nokia come together for high-speed 5G internet; Breaking all records so far – Marathi News | vi partners with nokia fir high speed 5g connection broke all records airtel reliance jio mtnl

Vodafone-Idea 5G Services: Vodafone–idea (Vodafone Idea) Nokia Nokia announced its technical partnership. According to the company, they have successfully tested 5G services in rural areas. 5G has been used in the 3.5GHz spectrum band given by the government for 5G tests to provide broadband connectivity in rural areas of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Vodafoneidea Limitilla Nokiacadon Hardware support is provided. Both companies conducted the test on November 10.

Nokia and Vodafone Idea together achieved a maximum speed of 100Mbps during 5G testing. Vodafone Idea uses Nokia’s AirScale radio case and Microwave e-band. Earlier, the two companies jointly tested the 5G network. At that time, Vodafone Idea’s highest speed was 9.85 Gbps. This speed is 10 times higher than Airtel and Reliance Jio. Likewise, the question arises whether Reliance Jio will fall behind Vodafone in terms of 5G connectivity.

But this is just the beginning, as many companies are testing 5G on different frequencies and different hardware support. Likewise, it is not possible to predict what will happen in the future. But at the moment, Reliance Jio is the largest telecom company in India. Apart from Jio, Bharti is testing Airtel and MTNL 5G in India. Geo and Airtel achieved a maximum speed of 1 Gbps during testing. Vodafone got this speed in banking and data transfer. This means connecting a mobile base station network.

Vi and Airtel are relying on other telecoms part makers such as Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to test 5G. Reliance Jio uses its own technology.

Web address: vi partners with nokia fir high speed 5g connection broke all records airtel reliance jio mtnl

Get the latest stuff Almarai News And Maharashtra News And Live Marathi news headlines From politics, sports, entertainment, business and local news from all cities of Maharashtra.