They find the last possible point of an oxygen leak on the International Space Station

Cosmonauts Anton Skaplerov and Peter Dobrov in it International Space Station (ISS), has identified a possible last point of oxygen leakage in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda capsule on the International Space Station, the Russian space agency (Roskosmos) announced. According to Roskosmos, the means to repair the leak will be sent with the next Progress spacecraft. «Then the astronauts will proceed to the final repair of the leak“Refers to the announcement of Roscosmos. Earlier, during a conversation with the crew of the International Space Station, the CEO of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that the cosmonauts indicated that they had identified some problems and knew how to deal with them. In March, cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Code-Svirtskov repair work in the compartment of the Zvezda capsule, in which they found a crack and some points of leakage.All restoration work was carried out in cooperation with the operational management team of the Russian section of the International Space Station together with NASA experts.

In mid-April, astronaut Evan Wagenr told reporters Oxygen leakage was reduced three times after sealing the crack.