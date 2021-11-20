There is no green lane again on the square in Milan, the armored post and the protesters dam

And I’m eighteen. For the 18th day in a row today, the green lanes – albeit in very small numbers compared to other times – did not appear on the field in Milan. Since the afternoon, Piazza Fontana and the area around the entire Duomo have been shielded and monitored by police, who screened anyone approaching – about 60 people have been identified – in an effort to avoid the formation of groups.

At about 5:15 p.m., some protesters – a few hundred – moved towards the cathedral through Carlo Martini, but were stopped by police officers and carabinieri in riot gear who strapped them to the palace and stopped them in the royal palace. An identical hoop was created on the other side of the square, towards the Galleria and Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

Activists repeatedly chanted “shame”, saying “you are servants” and “you will pay it” to the men in uniform. There were a few moments of tension when the police tried to turn away a man who had to deal with his wife’s reaction. After some contact with the police, the green lanes – blocked on both sides – resumed the chant for “freedom” and against green martyrdom.

An impressive group of agents and soldiers guarding the entire area, who, on several occasions, stepped in line and slowly tried to empty the Piazza Duomo. Several protesters were stopped and taken by the police, each time with moments of relative tension over the reaction of the rest of the audience. A few dozen green lanes, right in front of the Duomo, set up a kind of communal prayer with the recitation of Avi Maria.

They “split” into several small groups and were surrounded by the police without the possibility of moving, the activists remained in the square – they began to pray again – and then walked away in ceremony, the policemen and the carabinieri still watching them in full view.

The call on Telegram

The “call to arms”, as it almost always happens, came via Telegram. A poster, a place – the usual -, the time – as usual – and an invitation to be ‘all united’ for the 18th consecutive Saturday to express their opposition to the commitment to green witness to the fight against covid.

The Telegram group relaunched the meeting, which gave voice to the Milan Committee, which was then dissolved. “After what happened in Milan last Saturday, there is a need to maximize our presence even more without retreating an inch. They robbed our work and our dignity and attacked the mental well-being of people. So they are all united and above all in support,” the allure of Green Corridors called Everyone to Piazza Fontana at 5.15pm.

Directives of the Ministry of the Interior and the province

However, there is however. No demonstration was reported at the police station, therefore, according to the latest directives from the Ministry of the Interior also, no march was allowed, but at most a stationary garrison. On the last two Saturdays, after a series of endless disturbances of the city, the attitude of the police has actually changed: two weeks ago, after the snake had run around for a long time, the demonstrators were tied with belts and blocked their way. And Sciesa identified, while last weekend – for the first time – police and cops nipped any attempt to leave by “splitting” activists into small groups, preventing them from moving from the Duomo and Piazza Fontana, as happened today.

The prefecture’s guidelines, after the last public order commission, have not changed for this weekend: “In the event that an event is regularly notified – they announced it from Corso Monforte – shows will be allowed only through courier. The organizers take responsibility for respecting the anti-virus legislation, without compromising respect for any instructions issued by the police headquarters. Unexpected events, as long as they are peaceful, are not permitted except in a consistent form.” But not only. Because “in the days preceding holidays and feasts, as well as on all days between November 25 and January 9, the Piazza Duomo is intended for religious, civic, cultural, commercial and recreational events planned or sponsored by the Municipality of Milan”. Interpreter: The non-green lanes had to move away from the center and the procession could not start after no notice of the appointment.

Confcommercio مخاوف Concerns

The fear of unruly blocks – already seen many times in other editions staged from July to now – was still there. Confcommercio, which in recent weeks has also launched a batch of autographs to say enough for the processions, has made no secret of its concerns.

“We face another Saturday of promises that will be difficult for the irregular demonstrations in Milan. We trust in the responsibility of those who will take to the streets to respect the rules. This then means respecting the lives of citizens and companies”, the words entrusted to us .. Friday on social media by Marco Barbieri Secretary General of the Confederation of Store Owners of Milan.

“If the logic of unauthorized rallies prevails, the damage to trade, according to the estimate of our research department, will be 4.2 million euros. A damage that gradually increases with the approach of Christmas – he concluded -“.