“The Wizard of Oz”, new edition coming

Cinema





It will be director Nicole Castle, who recently became famous with Watchmen

Kassell’s choice of direction for this ambitious project explains the desire on the part of Temple Hill and New Line Studios for a visionary director capable of re-imagining the movie world on top of it. The Wizard of Oz , A story that traces its origins to the 1900 novel American Children by L.

After the failed attempt by several directors to rekindle the magic of the 1939 musical with the extraordinary protagonist Judy Garland, it is news these days that Nicole Cassel, the director of the award-winning television series Guards The new version will direct de The Wizard of Oz .

Frank Baum.

Kassell showed all his wise talents by creating the ambitious series based on one of the world’s most beloved comics such as Guards. He was particularly appreciated for his ability to alter and update history by drawing inspiration from the culture wars in the United States today. The same update is expected now The Wizard of Oz, Possibly with a version of the story intended for use and consumption by an adult audience.

Using multiple references for the movie that is about to be filmed, Kassel commented on the project that will see her participate in the coming months: