270 flying whales stranded on the coast – 90 animals have already died

Sydney. According to the authorities, 25 of the 270 flying whales stranded on the Australian island of Tasmania have so far been rescued. Defense Ministry personnel said they had been liberated from sandy banks or shallow waters and were now back at sea Marine protection program Tasmanian government on Tuesday. At the same time, they confirmed that about a third of marine animals had died. The whales were stranded on Monday in the area around remote Macquarie Bay, to the west of the island.

A very difficult rescue operation

Video Whale rescue in Australia is in full swing It is still unclear why hundreds of test whales cut off the Australian island of Tasmania. © Reuters

Biologist Chris Carleone told reporters that most whales cannot be reached by boat. About 60 lifeguards are now focusing on the whales that have the best chance of survival. “Some of the animals might be too large or out of place,” Carleone said. It is one of the most difficult bailouts compared to previous mass chains in Tasmania.

Carleone said the rescue operation would likely take a few days. Long-finned pilot whales are powerful animals and can survive for several days in lower temperatures. “If you think it’s wet, it’s cold, then we have good weather here.” The rescue operation involved experts from Tasmania’s Nature Conservancy, trained volunteers and police.

The cause of mass delinquency – often fatal – is unclear

Pilot whales are very social animals, and several hundred whales can migrate together. Groups – called schools – follow individual lead animals. They also then swim in shallow water, where they can no longer orient themselves. In such mass delinquency, the causes of which are still largely unclear, most animals die.

Whale stranding is very common in Tasmania, but far fewer animals are affected. A smaller group of sperm whales have recently hit the coast in the region.