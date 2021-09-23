The US has said that neither India nor Japan will be part of Aukus

The United States has ruled out the possibility of including India or Japan in the recently formed Triple Alliance (OCUS) with Australia and Britain for the security of the Indo-Pacific. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week’s announcement was not just a symbolic one, and I believe President Joe Biden sent the same message to French President Emmanuel Macron that the Alliance for Indo-Pacific Security would not be included in any other country.

The United States, Britain and Australia on September 15 announced a new tripartite security alliance (OCUS) for the region of strategic importance amid China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, to protect their common interests and safeguard nuclear energy. Better sharing of defensive capabilities, including helping Australia acquire powered submarines. Because of this agreement canceled the contract with France.

France criticized for not joining the alliance, saying it showed a lack of consistency when it faced common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

This is of course an important topic for dialogue with many countries, including France, which have a direct interest in this area, Psaki said.