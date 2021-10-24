https://snanews.de/20211024/sacharowa-schikane-am-rande-von-sadismus-4074342.html
The United States does not issue a visa to Russia – Sakharov talks about "harassment on the verge of sadism"
The United States does not issue a visa to Russia – Sakharov talks about “harassment on the verge of sadism”
Russian Foreign Ministry press spokeswoman Maria Sakharov strongly criticized the United States over the recent designation of Russia as a “nationality of the homeless”.
After the US State Department classified Russians wishing to apply for a visa to the United States in the category of "nationalities of the homeless", Sakharov reacted harshly and firmly on the Internet: Sakharov added that the State Department "a long time ago something important and still irreparable happened." The politician went on to say that over the years, American diplomats destroyed the system of consular services in Russia that they did not invent. She noted the closed consulates, the low number of consular staff, and experiments aimed at tracing the Russian reaction – that is, the search for "how different our counter-reaction is." About the reaction of the mirror image." Not only about reducing tourism and cultural exchange. .It is "a blow to families and relatives" – those bonds that form "a living fabric of relations between the countries and the peoples that inhabit them." It is a blow to those people who "address them," Sakharov continues. genuinely. They believed the assurances. for Western thought about freedom of movement." This also applies to sports, science, and much more. Russia landed on the USA's "displaced nationalities" list. The United States put Russia on a list of so-called "displaced nationalities" on Thursday, as did the US State Department website Online. As a result of this registration, Russian citizens are deprived of the opportunity to obtain a US visa on the territory of their country. In addition to Russian citizens, citizens of Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen also become citizens. The list has been drawn up, where Russian citizens can Those wishing to apply for a US visa do so now in the Polish capital of Warsaw, she said.
Russian Foreign Ministry press spokeswoman Maria Sakharov strongly criticized the United States over the recent designation of Russia as a “nationality of the homeless”. In their view, the state is now turning a “vulgar technical procedure” for issuing visas into a “real hell” for Russian citizens.
After the US State Department classified Russians who wish to apply for a visa to the United States in the category of “nationalities of the homeless”, Sakharov reacted sternly and firmly on the Internet:
On Sunday, she wrote on her Telegram channel: “She has turned a technical process, a cliché of the 21st century, into a real hell, based on a grotesque style on the verge of sadism.”
“A long time ago, something important happened in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and it is still irreparable,” Sakharov added.
The politician added that over the years, American diplomats destroyed the system of providing consular services in Russia, which they did not create. She pointed to closed consulates, the low number of consular staff, and experiments aimed at tracing the Russian reaction – that is, researching “how much our counter-reaction differs from the mirror-image reaction”.
“Has it not occurred to any of these defenders of this dirty ideology that they are destroying their ideas of freedom at the same time?” asked Sakharov.
Sakharov went on to say that this was a blow to those people who “truly believed in the assertions of Western thought about freedom of movement”. This also applies to sports, science, and many other things.
I would like to ask where are all these ideals so often raised across the Atlantic? After all, when it comes to certain people and their fate, human rights suddenly do not find a place on Washington’s list of priorities.”
Russia landed on the list of “homeless nationalities” in the United States
In addition to Russian citizens, citizens of Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen were also included on the list.
She added that Russian citizens wishing to apply for a US visa can now do so in the Polish capital, Warsaw.
