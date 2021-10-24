https://snanews.de/20211024/sacharowa-schikane-am-rande-von-sadismus-4074342.html

The United States does not issue a visa to Russia – Sakharov talks about “harassment on the verge of sadism”

The United States does not issue a visa to Russia – Sakharov talks about “harassment on the verge of sadism”

Russian Foreign Ministry press spokeswoman Maria Sakharov strongly criticized the United States over the recent designation of Russia as a “nationality of the homeless”.

2021-10-24T17:10+0200

2021-10-24T17:10+0200

2021-10-24T17:10+0200

Russia

Politician

United States of America

Penalties

criticism

Message

Maria Sakharov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e4/0c/01/46252_0:122:3209:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_cecf6eddb0f0bdccdadfc64f5ea939b7.jpg

After the US State Department classified Russians wishing to apply for a visa to the United States in the category of “nationalities of the homeless”, Sakharov reacted harshly and firmly on the Internet: Sakharov added that the State Department “a long time ago something important and still irreparable happened.” The politician went on to say that over the years, American diplomats destroyed the system of consular services in Russia that they did not invent. She noted the closed consulates, the low number of consular staff, and experiments aimed at tracing the Russian reaction – that is, the search for “how different our counter-reaction is.” About the reaction of the mirror image.” Not only about reducing tourism and cultural exchange. .It is “a blow to families and relatives” – those bonds that form “a living fabric of relations between the countries and the peoples that inhabit them.” It is a blow to those people who “address them,” Sakharov continues. genuinely. They believed the assurances. for Western thought about freedom of movement.” This also applies to sports, science, and much more. Russia landed on the USA’s “displaced nationalities” list. The United States put Russia on a list of so-called “displaced nationalities” on Thursday, as did the US State Department website Online. As a result of this registration, Russian citizens are deprived of the opportunity to obtain a US visa on the territory of their country. In addition to Russian citizens, citizens of Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen also become citizens. The list has been drawn up, where Russian citizens can Those wishing to apply for a US visa do so now in the Polish capital of Warsaw, she said.

https://snanews.de/20211024/als-obdachlose-nationalitaet-eingestuft-4072120.html

Oh Muller The United States of America is and will continue to dump cows 17

Robert Carl The United States is still only interested in confronting Russia, it simply cannot “do good”. 13

22

Russia

United States of America

SN [email protected] +493075010627 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Victoria Nidashkovskaga

Victoria Nidashkovskaga

newsletter

dd_di

SN [email protected] +493075010627 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e4/0c/01/46252_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_375d1faed93a3e26f255db333eb01936.jpg

SN [email protected] +493075010627 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Victoria Nidashkovskaga

Russia, Politics, USA, Sanctions, Criticism, Embassy, ​​Maria Sacharoa