Alfa Romeo presents a global advertising campaign “close to life” at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the United States

Alfa Romeo presents its first global advertising campaign, “Near Life Experience”, at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, occupation Sunday October 24. The movie “Near Life Experience” will be shown in united With a multi-channel campaign that will start from that moment on Alfa Romeo social channels Friday October 22 It will be launched worldwide by the end of the year. See “close to life experience” Who is the.

“The significance of launching the Alfa Romeo ‘Near Life Experience’ campaign at this weekend’s US Grand Prix is ​​by design,” he said. Olivier FrancoisCEO of Global Marketing, Stellantis. “It pays tribute to the brand’s rich sporting heritage dating back to 1910 and the start of Formula 1 in 1950, when not only Alfa Romeo was present, but we were champions in year one, taking first place with Giuseppe Farina and Alfetta 158. “The Close Life Experience” “honors the rich pedigree of cars that continue to evolve and deliver on their premium promise to Alfa Romeo drivers on the road every day.”

The Near Life Experience campaign explains the values ​​and ambitions of the new Alfa Romeo, but reminds “Alfistas” that Alfa Romeo cars are built with a focus on driving and passion. Driving Alfa Romeo is a unique emotional experience that makes the driver feel something extraordinary and delivers a profound experience for the senses. It is the culmination of all the feelings, emotions and scenes, which come together to form a moment as close to perfect as possible.

For Alfa Romeo, the ‘Near Life Experience’ campaign is a major step towards its future as a premium global brand. Embara Jean PhilipCEO of Alfa Romeo. “While this video remains true to the essence of the brand, the epitome of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910, this video is about her bold stance and unique ability to provide her customers with a profound experience. This is the first time we have used a unique language in the world, a direct message to all those who share the values ​​of Alfa Romeo.”

As part of the campaign, Alfa Romeo also proposes #Alfa Romeo Experience Hashtags, giving Alvesta the opportunity to share their life experiences through the brand’s social media channels.

This campaign was developed by TRG (Richards Group), an independent agency in Dallasand directed by Salomon Ligthelm. Director of Photography Daniel BouquetHe previously worked on the 2021 Oscar-nominated movie Sound of Metal. The soundtrack consists of Flavio Iba Ordine di Moldava (La Moldava) da Má vlast (My) di Smetana.

Alfa Romeo at the 2021 US Formula 1 Grand Prix

In support of the global launch of the “Near Life Experience” ad campaign, Alfa Romeo, in partnership with MotorTrend, invites owners, fans and guests to experience the 111-year-old Italian racing-inspired brand on the legendary Circuit of the Americas while watching Alfa Romeo drivers, Kimi Raikkonen E Antonio Giovinazzi, fight for the only US Grand Prix for the 2021 season. Alfa Romeo’s premium hospitality is located near the Grand Plaza outside at 7pm and will feature a VIP lounge with entertainment programming and live TV to stay up-to-date at speed on all events, a virtual racing simulation And an iconic Alfa Romeo show car, especially gifts for Alfa Romeo owners who showed off their car key and a silent auction for the local United Way charity.

Racing fans and guests are welcome to watch Alfa Romeo too United States of America Social media channels on Instagram and Twitter throughout the Grand Prix weekend for unique pre-race content and an exclusive playlist of the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team on Spotify inspired by the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint is gone, Julia T Julia quickly Delivering 280 horsepower, racing-inspired performance, cutting-edge technology, seductive Italian design, and available all-wheel drive, it all delivers an exhilarating driving experience in the mid-size luxury sedan segment. For 2022, improvements to the Giulia range include New Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, as well as safety and comfort features on all trim levels.

Giulia Quadrifoglio is the aura of the group and highlights Alfa Romeo’s exclusive expertise in sport and performance with the 2.9-liter 505-hp twin-turbo V6, which has taken the title of the most powerful engine in the world, Alfa. Romeo’s production car is the fastest with an unprecedented time of 3.8 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. In addition, Giulia Quadrifoglio set the record at the Nürburgring at 7 minutes 32 seconds, the fastest ever for a five-seater sedan.

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio It sets the standard for SUV performance with updates for 2022 that include new standard Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, as well as safety and convenience features on all trim levels. Born from the world’s greatest driving route, the Stelvio Pass 2022, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio delivers performance, design and technology in an SUV that could only come from Italy. Made by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino factory in ItalyThe Stelvio range is full of passion, Italian craftsmanship and innovation and is a testament to the unprecedented balance between engineering and passion at Alfa Romeo, creating a luxury mid-size SUV for driving enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo

Born 1910 AD Milan, ItalyAlfa Romeo has designed and built some of the most elegant and sporty cars in automotive history. This tradition continues today as Alfa Romeo continues its unique and innovative approach to automotive design. Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets new standards in SUV performance, style and technology. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers racing-inspired performance, advanced technology and an exhilarating driving experience in the mid-size luxury sedan segment. Equipped with the most powerful Alfa Romeo production engine ever, the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio have 0-60mph speeds of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embodies the spirit of Alfa Romeo’s “mechanics of feelings.” Alfa Romeo is part of the Stellantis family of brands, the world’s leading supplier of automobiles and transportation. For more information on Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and videos at:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Multimedia website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Alfa Romeo Editorial Staff: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=292&mid=446

Consumer website: www.alfaromeousa.com NS www.alfaromeo.com

Facebook social network: Alfa Romeo United States of America

Instagram: Embedded Tweet

chirping: Embedded Tweet and @StellantisNA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Excellent source

Related links

https://www.stellantis.com/