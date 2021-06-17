Give the river more space

focus
Wendlingen
06/17/2021 5:30 AM By Gaby Kidach – printed article Send an email
Neckar rearranged between Wendlingen and Unterensingen – compensatory measure for new ICE line
While the new ICE Stuttgart-Ulm line is striving towards completion, the railway project is also accompanied by several reconfiguration actions by DB Projektgesellschaft Stuttgart-Ulm. Yesterday was the last penetration of Necker. Thus, the river between Wendlingen and Unterensingen has restored one of the former rainbow lakes.
Wendlingen / subcutaneous. After the torrential rains of the past few weeks, which caused the river level to rise rapidly, the Neckar River is already flowing leisurely at its bottom. Only the waters of Neckar, full of muddy mud, are reminiscent of a storm. Down here, crammed by K 1219, the motorway to the north and across the river by the L 1250 and rail line, road and rail noises can hardly be heard. Lush greens grow near the bottom of the valley, which contrast comfortably with the rocks and sand. George Fett reassured, most of it will be greened here in a few months. Georg Witt is a project engineer at DB Projekt Stuttgart-Ulm GmbH and is responsible for the Filder / Wendlingen region. After completing the re-saturation procedure, perhaps in the middle of next week, after pouring the topsoil on it, herbs and herbs typical of the site will be planted on 6000 m² of wet meadow. More plantations will follow in the fall. 27 trees, polluted willow, red alder and common oak will be planted on the embankments. The area will later be somewhat left to its own devices and become a protected haven for other animals and plants. Pedestrians or bathers are not welcome there.
