The United Arab Emirates provides air support to Ethiopia

The United Arab Emirates launched an air bridge to transport large quantities of military equipment to Ethiopia. The Qatar-based Al Jazeera news channel reported, citing satellite images.

According to the report, more than 90 flights were flown from the UAE to Ethiopia from September to November. The flight and landing information for many of these flights has been deliberately withheld.

Fighting intensified between Ethiopian government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

As fighting intensifies in the country, governments around the world are urging their citizens to leave Ethiopia. The international community, including the United States, has called for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and an immediate ceasefire.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was reported to have joined government forces fighting the Tigris rebels on Wednesday. Ethiopian state media Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported that Abiy Ahmed, a former army officer, is now on the battlefield leading the fight against government forces against the Tiger rebels.

Al Jazeera reported that the United Arab Emirates is providing a large amount of military weapons to Ethiopia on two private planes. In less than a month, a Spanish company operated 54 flights from the United Arab Emirates to Ethiopia. On the other hand, a Ukrainian company operated 36 cargo flights to Ethiopia within two months.

Satellite images show a plane taking off from the Sweihan base in Dubai and heading to the Harar Meda base, south of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. Chinese-made drones have also been spotted in Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the Tigray region in November 2020 to overthrow the government of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The incident led to clashes between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Regarding the deployment of forces, Abi Ahmed said that he took this step in response to the TPLF attack on the central forces.

But by June of this year, the Tigray rebels controlled much of the region. Among them is Mikkeli, the capital of the Tigris. Then the Tigris rebels began to advance further.