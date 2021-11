In the United States, people look forward to Thanksgiving almost naturally. New York on Wednesday braced for its traditional balloon parade, which was canceled and badly missed last year due to the pandemic. Will Kloss, of Macy’s Fashion House organizing the show: “It would be great to see all the people back on the streets tomorrow to experience the magic that Macy’s Parade brings to New York.” Video conferencing Every year, millions now make their way back to their families. On the platform of a train station in Washington, Erica Clinton says, “It definitely feels safe now that we’re vaccinated. When I traveled for Thanksgiving last year, I was so afraid of getting infected and bringing the virus to my family, but I took a risk anyway. Now it’s Less nerve-racking.” As a positive side effect of working from home, which is now common, the heavy rush to trains has been reduced, with many being able to leave earlier than usual. In addition to the fun of reuniting many families, NGOs in Los Angeles are reporting on another impact of the pandemic: the financial insecurity of many families, which becomes especially evident on Thanksgiving. “Unfortunately, food insecurity in Los Angeles County was a very real problem even before the pandemic, and the pandemic has worsened the situation for people already affected. With Thanksgiving approaching this week, more and more families are turning to the food bank and our partner organizations for aid. food,” says food bank assistant Victoria Lasavath while distributing food parcels. One bag can support a family of four. Per week, anyone with uncertainty about supply is welcome, as the nationwide 7-day infection rate in the US is currently around 200, with a vaccination rate of close to 58% of those fully vaccinated.

more