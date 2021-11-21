The unique Ukrainian all-terrain vehicle was tested in polar conditions

Photo: cfts.org.ua

The French operator of exclusive cruises, Ponant, tested the Ukrainian-made SHERP snowmobile on one of its cruises to the North Pole.

“Ponant used SHERP on one of its unique voyages on Le Commandant Charcot, the company’s first ice-breaking cruise ship. The ship has headed to the Geographic North Pole,” SHERP said in a statement.

It should be noted that Ponant offers excursions to different parts of the world, as close as possible to unspoiled nature, away from busy sea routes.

Earlier in Ankara in March of this year, a presentation was made of the SHERP snowmobile, which has no analogues in the world.

Oleksiy, a SHERP spokesperson, said at the time: “We are confident that our four-wheel drive vehicles will be in demand among rescue services, airport services, power lines and pipelines. We see Turkey as a hub to enter the Middle East and neighboring countries.” Opanasenko, responsible for sales in the Asia region.

The snowmobile SHERP was developed and manufactured in Ukraine, the process took 20 years. Now SHERP sells ATVs on all continents, where there are no analogues in terms of tactical and technical characteristics in the world.