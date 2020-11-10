The Tetris Effect: The Connected Launch Trailer

Publisher Enhance Games and Developers Monstars and Resonair have released a teaser for the Tetris Effect: Connected, Which is slated to release for Xbox One, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store For $ 39.99, also via Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, on November 10.

As previously announced, the multiplayer expansion has been added to Tetris Effect: Connected It will be provided as a free update for Tetris effect For PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games StoreAnd and Quest Quest In the summer of 2021.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft Store:

Around Tetris Effect: Connected Adds new powerful multiplayer expansion to a large variety of innovative and addictive single-player modes Tetris effect It’s famous for brand new co-op modes, and online and local multiplayer modes! Tetris effect is being Tetris Like you’ve never seen, heard, or felt before – an incredibly addicting, unique, and breathtakingly brilliant re-creation of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you an award Infinite rez And the legendary puzzle game Lumens. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects – everything, right down to Tetris The same pieces, pulse, dance, shine, and blast are in perfect sync with gameplay, making any of the game’s 30+ stages and 10+ modes you’ll want to try over and over again. A challenge to the mind and a feast for all the senses, Tetris Effect: Connected It is the perfect excuse to play Tetris Over and over … over and over … over and over, over and over, over and over … The game takes advantage of Smart Delivery, allowing access to both the Xbox One title, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S title when available. Key features All-new multiplayer modes like “Zone Battle”, which shake up the traditional one-on-one gameplay Tetris Gameplay is via the time-lapse zone mechanic made famous Tetris effect.

New “Online” co-op mode, where up to three players can connect Tetris Play playgrounds together and play as one.

More than 30 different stages, each with their own music, sound effects, graphic style and background that all evolve and change as you play them.

Rated and unranked gameplay, matchmaking, and player progress for unlockable avatars.

Entire Tetris effect Single player game is also included!

Watch the launch announcement below.