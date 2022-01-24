Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone may be launched next month, learn about the latest features

Samsung may release its new phone next month. Samsung is preparing to launch its new smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 + and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in February of this year. The new phone may be launched at the company’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. In a company blog post, the news of the launch of this phone was sealed by Head MX Business TM Roh. The company also released a teaser video. As seen in this teaser video, about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The video doesn’t say much, but it does say that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place next month, in February, and the new phone may be launched at that event. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event may be held on February 8th.

According to the sources, the Galaxy S22 series will be launched on February 8th. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC can be used in S series phones. In addition, Exynos 2200 SoC can be used in new Samsung S series phones for Europe, West Asia, Africa, Middle East and Asia. The company’s new S series phones have modern and advanced features. These include powerful cameras, advanced chipsets, and modern batteries. According to the sources, Samsung is about to launch its new smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 + and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung will be presented with the latest specifications to date. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor may be introduced in upcoming Samsung smartphones. These Samsung phones will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM. In addition, these Samsung phones can be presented in different parts with an Exynos processor. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. In addition, this phone can be equipped with a battery from 4500 to 5000 mAh and fast charging of 80W.

Speaking of the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will get a triple rear camera setup. In addition, a perforated screen for the selfie camera sensor may be provided in front of the phone. With the help of this, S-Pen support can also be introduced in the more premium smartphones of this series.